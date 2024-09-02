[SBS Star] "He Cares a Lot About Appearances" HAHA Shares How Beautiful Yang Se Chan's Ex Was

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer HAHA revealed how beautiful entertainer Yang Se Chan's ex-girlfriend was.On September 1 episode of SBS' television show "Running Man," the members and guests played a "dice race" where they could win birthday celebration foods and cake badges.As Joo Hyunyoung managed to get a cake badge from Kim Jong-kook, Ji Ye-eun expressed, "Oh, I want one too! Give me one as well, Jong-kook!"But Kim Jong-kook told her, "Well, you can perhaps ask Se Chan for it. I mean, he's sitting right next to you."Immediately, Ji Ye-eun looked at Yang Se Chan, calling him "Please, oppa," and made a cute face.Yang Se Chan humorously said to Ji Ye-eun, "Why am I 'oppa' only when you need something? And you never show your aegyo at other times! It's only when you want something from me!"Watching this, Kim Ahyoung commented, "Just curious. What's your type, Se Chan?"When the members of "Running Man" asked if she was interested in Yang Se Chan, Kim Ahyoung laughed and said, "I'm simply really curious."Yang Se Chan playfully answered, "My type? I'm pretty conservative. I like women who listen to me well."Upon hearing his answer, everybody in the room frowned and went, "What? What's wrong with him?"Kim Ahyoung then told Yang Se Chan, "Well, Ye-eun likes guys who are nice. But she also does focus a lot on how they look," which Ji Ye-eun admitted.Then, Yang Se Chan told Ji Ye-eun, "I'm sorry, but I pay a lot of attention to looks as well."HAHA chimed in and stated, "Oh, you know, Se Chan's ex-girlfriend was really pretty. She was prettier than Ye-eun. Ye-eun, you're more of a cute type, but she was beautiful. I met Se Chan's girlfriend before and she was absolutely gorgeous."Kim Ah-young then jokingly said, "Ye-eun is pretty too. But only when she keeps her mouth shut."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)