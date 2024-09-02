뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He Cares a Lot About Appearances" HAHA Shares How Beautiful Yang Se Chan's Ex Was
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He Cares a Lot About Appearances" HAHA Shares How Beautiful Yang Se Chan's Ex Was

Published 2024.09.02 14:09 View Count
[SBS Star] "He Cares a Lot About Appearances" HAHA Shares How Beautiful Yang Se Chan's Ex Was
Entertainer HAHA revealed how beautiful entertainer Yang Se Chan's ex-girlfriend was. 

On September 1 episode of SBS' television show "Running Man," the members and guests played a "dice race" where they could win birthday celebration foods and cake badges.

As Joo Hyunyoung managed to get a cake badge from Kim Jong-kook, Ji Ye-eun expressed, "Oh, I want one too! Give me one as well, Jong-kook!" 

But Kim Jong-kook told her, "Well, you can perhaps ask Se Chan for it. I mean, he's sitting right next to you." 

Immediately, Ji Ye-eun looked at Yang Se Chan, calling him "Please, oppa," and made a cute face. 

Yang Se Chan humorously said to Ji Ye-eun, "Why am I 'oppa' only when you need something? And you never show your aegyo at other times! It's only when you want something from me!" 
Running Man
Watching this, Kim Ahyoung commented, "Just curious. What's your type, Se Chan?" 

When the members of "Running Man" asked if she was interested in Yang Se Chan, Kim Ahyoung laughed and said, "I'm simply really curious." 

Yang Se Chan playfully answered, "My type? I'm pretty conservative. I like women who listen to me well."

Upon hearing his answer, everybody in the room frowned and went, "What? What's wrong with him?" 
Running Man
Kim Ahyoung then told Yang Se Chan, "Well, Ye-eun likes guys who are nice. But she also does focus a lot on how they look," which Ji Ye-eun admitted.  

Then, Yang Se Chan told Ji Ye-eun, "I'm sorry, but I pay a lot of attention to looks as well." 

HAHA chimed in and stated, "Oh, you know, Se Chan's ex-girlfriend was really pretty. She was prettier than Ye-eun. Ye-eun, you're more of a cute type, but she was beautiful. I met Se Chan's girlfriend before and she was absolutely gorgeous." 

Kim Ah-young then jokingly said, "Ye-eun is pretty too. But only when she keeps her mouth shut." 
Running Man
(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지