[SBS Star] "Athletic Person Who Works with Pretty Women" KAZUHA Candidly Shares How She Sees DEX
Published 2024.08.30 18:32 Updated 2024.08.30 18:35 View Count
KAZUHA of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM opened up about her candid thoughts on entertainer DEX.

KAZUHA guested on the August 29 episode of 'Fridge Interview', the YouTube show hosted by DEX.

"I'm feeling quite nervous right now.", KAZUHA expressed, mentioning that this was her first time appearing on a show without any group members.
KAZUHA & DEX
DEX asked KAZUHA, "I heard something surprising: you enjoyed watching 'Fridge Interview', but only the ones SANA hosted?", mentioning the time K-pop girl group TWICE member SANA temporarily hosted his show.

KAZUHA replied, "I did watch yours as well. I started watching 'Fridge Interview' with you as the host."

"I started watching this show more often after my guest appearance was confirmed; during that time, SANA was the host. I was so excited to be here, expecting that I would talk to SANA.", she added.

"So, you're not excited at all right now? You came here filled with disappointment?", DEX asked playfully.

KAZUHA laughed and replied, "There's no disappointment. Let's do our best here.", ever so refreshingly.
KAZUHA & DEX
During the show, DEX asked KAZUHA, "I heard that you had a perception that I was someone who works with pretty women. Is that correct?"

"Well, I've never seen you alone. Why do you always invite only pretty women here?", KAZUHA asked with a laugh.

"I'm not the one who's inviting the guests, KAZUHA.", DEX explained, "And you know, I work with pretty women because everyone in the industry is pretty. Look, today, I'm working with someone as beautiful as you!"

As KAZUHA gave him a disapproving look, DEX jokingly said, "I'm not feeling any butterflies in my heart today. KAZUHA, you don't make my heart flutter."

"That's disappointing. No Butterflies, really?", KAZUHA replied, adding a cute and funny moment on the show.
KAZUHA & DEX
When asked about her initial impression of DEX, KAZUHA said she first saw him when he was on Netflix's dating reality show 'Single's Inferno 2'.

"I thoroughly enjoyed watching the show. My impression of you was that you were an athletic person.", KAZUHA commented.

"So basically, you thought of me as an athletic person, not more or less. You had no other thoughts about me, huh? I think my heart just got scratched.", DEX playfully remarked.

"We both got our heart scratched. Now we're even.", KAZUHA cutely added.
KAZUHA & DEX

(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
