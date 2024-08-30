뉴스
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk's Fan Olympic Medalist Huh Mi-mi Receives a KakaoTalk Message from Him
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk's Fan Olympic Medalist Huh Mi-mi Receives a KakaoTalk Message from Him

Published 2024.08.30
[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk's Fan Olympic Medalist Huh Mi-mi Receives a KakaoTalk Message from Him
Huh Mi-mi, the Olympic silver medalist in women's judo from the 2024 Paris Games, received a text from her bias, actor Nam Joo Hyuk. 

Recently, Huh Mi-mi came one step closer to her wish to see Nam Joo Hyuk in person. 

Huh Mi-mi is a huge fan of Nam Joo Hyuk; she has expressed her affection for him in various interviews, often saying, "I really wish to see him in person one day." 

She did not get to see him as he is currently in the military, fulfilling his national mandatory military service, but it was revealed that she received a heartfelt text from him.
Nam Joo Hyuk
During her most recent interview, Huh Mi-mi excitedly said, "I got a very long KakaoTalk message from Nam Joo Hyuk the other day. I was so happy that I didn't even want to tell anyone about it. Since he's in the military now, he probably wasn't able to watch my match at the Paris Olympics, but he still sent me a message saying that my efforts were really impressive and that he'll always cheer me on." 

She added with a laugh, "I've always said that I would reply to him right away if anything like this ever happens to me, but I got too nervous to do it. I thought about it all day before finally responding it." 

Still feeling excited, Huh Mi-mi shared, "I told Nam Joo Hyuk that I'm a big fan and that he's really amazing. I also told him how grateful I am to him for just everything." 

Shyly smiling, she added, "But I still really want to meet him one day. It's something I truly hope for."
Nam Joo Hyuk
Nam Joo Hyuk
(Credit= 'huhmimi_57' 'skawngur' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
