[SBS Star] "They Even Threw Poop at Me" Joon Park Shares His Experience with Racism in the U.S.
[SBS Star] "They Even Threw Poop at Me" Joon Park Shares His Experience with Racism in the U.S.

[SBS Star] "They Even Threw Poop at Me" Joon Park Shares His Experience with Racism in the U.S.
K-pop boy group g.o.d's leader Joon Park shared that he experienced extreme racism while living in the United States back in the day.

On August 29, Joon Park guested on model Hong Jin Kyung's YouTube show. 

While chatting together, Hong Jin Kyung told Joon Park that she faced racism on the plane recently. 

She reflected, "At that time, I did receive apologies in the end, so I just moved on, but I regret not doing more to prevent others from going through the same thing. I should have filed a complaint."
Joon Park
Joon Park responded, "Yeah, you really should have. You know, I grew up in the United States. During the early 70s to early 80s, racism was a common occurrence."

The singer continued, "I've experienced everything, so nothing is new to me. I've been beaten, had spit thrown at my face, and even had poop thrown at me for no reason," making Hong Jin Kyung gasp in shock. 

He also mentioned, "They would sometimes come to our house, turn on the water hose, ring the doorbell, and when my mom opened the door, she got drenched with water."
Joon Park
Joon Park then advised Hong Jin Kyung on how to respond to racism in English and told her, "My wife used to be a flight attendant, so she knows how it works. If you make a formal complaint, it will get recorded. Accumulated warnings might affect promotions, I heard."

He added, "My sister has also experienced racism on a plane. The flight attendant was very rude her, so she spoke up and told her that it wasn't right. That's probably not going to change who they are, but at least it can be somewhat satisfying to express your feelings. But the best thing to do is to call their supervisor instead of directly saying things to that person." 
 

(Credit= '공부왕찐천재 홍진경' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
