[SBS Star] "They Even Threw Poop at Me" Joon Park Shares His Experience with Racism in the U.S.

On August 29, Joon Park guested on model Hong Jin Kyung's YouTube show.
While chatting together, Hong Jin Kyung told Joon Park that she faced racism on the plane recently.
She reflected, "At that time, I did receive apologies in the end, so I just moved on, but I regret not doing more to prevent others from going through the same thing. I should have filed a complaint."
The singer continued, "I've experienced everything, so nothing is new to me. I've been beaten, had spit thrown at my face, and even had poop thrown at me for no reason," making Hong Jin Kyung gasp in shock.
He also mentioned, "They would sometimes come to our house, turn on the water hose, ring the doorbell, and when my mom opened the door, she got drenched with water."
He added, "My sister has also experienced racism on a plane. The flight attendant was very rude her, so she spoke up and told her that it wasn't right. That's probably not going to change who they are, but at least it can be somewhat satisfying to express your feelings. But the best thing to do is to call their supervisor instead of directly saying things to that person."
(Credit= '공부왕찐천재 홍진경' YouTube)
(SBS Star)