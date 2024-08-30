[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Recalls His School Days Full of Banners & Tales of Star Graduate Kim Jong-kook

이미지 확대하기

Actor Ji Chang Wook reminisced about his school days when he would see banners of a former student there who became a star: singer Kim Jong-kook.On August 29, Kim Jong-kook uploaded a new episode of his YouTube show 'GYM JONG KOOK'.Ji Chang Wook and actress Jun Jong Seo from TVING's ongoing drama 'Queen Woo' guested in this episode and joined Kim Jong-kook at a gym for a workout session.Kim Jong-kook mentioned that he and Ji Chang Wook go to the same gym and said, "I got the impression that he was working out to maintain his physique, not because he was passionate about it.""So I didn't try to lecture him like I did with hoobae K-pop artists.", he added.Ji Chang Wook remarked, "People in the gym told me multiple times to avoid working out with you, Jong-kook.", which made the singer burst out laughing.Mentioning Ji Chang Wook's new project, 'Queen Woo', a historical drama, Kim Jong-kook asked, "But, is it necessary to maintain your physique when working on a historical drama?""I have some revealing scenes.", Ji Chang Wook said, adding, "It was kind of strange, though, working out like a gym trainer when the drama is set in Goguryoe (an ancient Korean kingdom)."The actor resumed, "When I need to get muscular for a project, it can be challenging and painful if I have no foundation to work on. So I go to the gym regularly, at least twice a week. And I exercise quite intensely.""You have a naturally idealistic shoulder bone structure. Your body frame is excellent from the start! Not only do you have a good-looking face, but your body shape is good-looking, too.", Kim Jong-kook said, showering Ji Chang Wook with praise.Before getting into the workout session, Kim Jong-kook had something to say."Chang Wook went to the same school I went to. He's my school hoobae.", the singer said fondly."Throughout my middle and high school years, there were always banners celebrating Jong-kook's success.", Ji Chang Wook reminisced.He told Kim Jong-kook, "Teachers were proud of you. They told many stories about you as if they were telling tales of a hero.""They weren't so fond of me back when I was a student there.", Kim Jong-kook said and laughed.Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook was born in 1976 and debuted in 1995 as a member of TURBO, a K-pop duo.Ji Chang Wook, born in 1987, debuted in 2008.Both from Anyang City, Gyeonggi Province, Kim Jong-kook and Ji Chang Wook went to Shinsung Middle School and Shinsung High School at different times.(Credit= '김종국 GYM JONG KOOK' YouTube)(SBS Star)