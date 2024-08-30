[SBS Star] Wi Ha-jun Reveals that He Initially Dreamed of Becoming a K-Pop Idol like 2PM

이미지 확대하기

Actor Wi Ha-jun reflected on his childhood dream of becoming a K-pop idol.On August 29, Wi Ha-jun appeared on entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Shootbro."During the chat, Wi Ha-jun was asked how he became an actor.Wi Ha-jun said, "I loved performing on stage when I was young. I even started a dance club in both middle and high school. My dream was to be part of a K-pop dance group. I used to cover TVXQ!'s songs a lot."He continued, "Back then, there was nothing like 'beast-like K-pop groups' such as 2PM. I loved acrobatics, so I wondered why there weren't any groups that did acrobatics and ripped their clothes on stage."He added, "Just when I was thinking, 'That is something I should do,' 2PM debuted. They were exactly the kind of group I had dreamed of. When I was in the dance club, we would always do tumbling and show our abs," then chuckled.Wi Ha-jun shared that he began dreaming of becoming an actor, and Shin Dong-yeob then asked how his parents reacted when he first told them about his desire to pursue acting.Wi Ha-jun responded, "After telling them, the first thing I asked was, 'Please send me to an arts high school,' but they just ignored me," bitterly smiling.Explaining he ended up in a boarding high school and was not happy there, Wi Ha-jun commented, "I let my stress out by performing for our dance club, but by my third year, I felt like I might fall into depression. I felt like there was nothing for me to learn there, so I wrote my school a letter and just left."He resumed, "When I went home that weekend, I told my parents I wanted to move to Seoul. I explained that I couldn't bear staying until my final year of high school and was eager to succeed quickly. That's when they realized how serious I was about becoming an actor. They hurried to complete the transfer process, and I moved to Seoul shortly after."The actor also mentioned, "Not many people transferred schools at that time. There were all sorts of rumors about me like, 'He's a JYP trainee' or 'He moved because of a girlfriend.'"(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)