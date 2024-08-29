[SBS Star] DEX Makes Everybody's Hearts Flutter with His Sweet Gesture to Female Staff

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer DEX won everyone's hearts with his heartwarming gesture toward the female staff on "The Zone: Survival Mission Season."On August 28, Disney+ released episode 6 of their series "The Zone: Survival Mission Season 3," titled "Line Zone."In this episode, the cast members Yu Jae Seok, Yuri, Kim Dong-hyun, and DEX were challenged to reach the designated endpoint within 4 hours without crossing the yellow lines that were drawn all over the town.To avoid stepping on the lines, they played hwatu (Korean card game) with locals sitting in the middle of the lines or walked barefoot on pressure mats.Following the release, one particular scene from this episode became the hot topic online.It was a scene where the cast had to cross over a van.After completing the mission of crossing the van, one female staff member was left in tears as she could not get down from the roof of the van.Overwhelmed by the height of the van, she screamed in fear.Seeing her hesitation, DEX immediately stepped up to help.He carefully held her hand, gently helping her down, then quickly lifted her up and placed her on the ground.Viewers were overwhelmingly moved by the scene, with comments praising him as "so sweet," "just doing what needed to be done but making our hearts melted," and "total gentleman."Yuri also expressed jealousy over DEX's actions, saying, "What?! I shouldn't have come down by myself! I want to come down again!" making the other cast members laugh.(Credit= Disney+ The Zone: Survival Mission Season 3)(SBS Star)