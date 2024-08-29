뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Sends Flowers As a Man Passes Away Amid 25-Year Search for Missing Daughter
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Sends Flowers As a Man Passes Away Amid 25-Year Search for Missing Daughter

Published 2024.08.29
[SBS Star] Kim Woo Bin Sends Flowers As a Man Passes Away Amid 25-Year Search for Missing Daughter
Actor Kim Woo Bin paid his condolences for the passing of a father who had spent 25 years searching for his missing daughter.

The tragic passing of a man named Song Gil-yong has recently been reported.

For the last 25 years, Song Gil-yong dedicated his life to searching for his missing daughter, Song Hye-hee, putting up banners that read, 'Please Find Missing Song Hye-hee', all over the country.

On August 26, Song Gil-yong collided with a dump truck from the opposite direction while driving a vehicle in Pyeongtaek City, Gyeonggi Province.

After being taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest, he unfortunately passed away.
Kim Woo Bin
The story of Song Gil-yong, a father who passed away without seeing his missing daughter for 25 years, has garnered attention after the reports.

Later, a news outlet reported that flowers from Kim Woo Bin had arrived at Song Gil-yong's mortuary.

As the news spread, AM Entertainment, the agency representing Kim Woo Bin, elaborated on how and why the actor sent the flowers.

"Kim Woo Bin said when he was on the move, he often saw Song Gil-yong's banners searching for his daughter, which always made him feel bad. He then came across the recent reports about Song Gil-yong and decided to send condolence flowers."

The agency added that nobody at Kim Woo Bin's agency, even his manager, knew about this.
Kim Woo Bin
Meanwhile, when a fan of his passed away in August last year, Kim Woo Bin personally attended the funeral.

The actor also shared a touching tribute to his late fan on his Instagram.

"I'm truly grateful I had a fan like you. Let's meet again someday.", he wrote with a photo of a letter the fan had given him.
Kim Woo Bin
(Credit= AM Entertainment, '_____kimwoobin' Instagram, 'SBS 뉴스' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
