[SBS Star] Kim Jong-min Shares that His 11-Year Younger Girlfriend Treats Him like a Baby

Kim Jong-min of K-pop group Koyote shared details about his 2-year girlfriend for the first time.On August 28, Kim Jong-min guested on HeeChul of boy group Super Junior and Yoo Ji Ae of girl group Lovelyz's YouTube show "Brain Defiler."Since Kim Jong-min recently opened up about his relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend, their conversation naturally focused on that.When HeeChul asked, "What made you fall for your girlfriend?" Kim Jong-min shyly answered, saying, "First of all, she finds me cute. She treats me like I'm a baby."Yoo Ji Ae then asked, "Does that mean she's older than you?" to which Kim Jong-min replied, "No, she's younger."HeeChul and Yoo Ji Ae followed up by asking, "Have you already been asked about the age difference somewhere else? How many years apart are you two?"Kim Jong-min hesitated before answering, "I'm not sure if it's alright for me to say it, but we're 11 years apart."Yoo Ji Ae then remarked, "Well, at least it's not a full zodiac cycle apart (12 years)!"HeeChul commented, "When a man loves a woman, age—whether she's older, younger, or the same age—doesn't really matter."Kim Jong-min agreed and said, "That's true. As long as she doesn't mind."After that, Yoo Ji Ae asked if Kim Jong-min's girlfriend still finds him cute despite the 11-year age gap, to which he responded, "She finds me so cute and loves me so much, and I'm really grateful for that. We've been together for about two years now."HeeChul described her based on his previous unexpected encounter, saying, "Your girlfriend seems very intellectual and carries herself with such grace that it makes you seem like the baby in the relationship."Kim Jong-min concluded by saying, "She mentioned that I look better in person than she expected. She probably thought I looked different because I come across as silly on TV, but then she saw a different side of me," with a smile.(Credit= '찹찹 ChopChop' YouTube)(SBS Star)