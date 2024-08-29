뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Says 'Return of Superman' Was Worth It Even Though It Impacted His Acting Career
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Says 'Return of Superman' Was Worth It Even Though It Impacted His Acting Career

Published 2024.08.29 11:03 View Count
[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Says 'Return of Superman' Was Worth It Even Though It Impacted His Acting Career
Actor Song Il Kook revealed that he has no regrets about appearing on "The Return of Superman" with his children, despite the challenges it brought to his career. 

Recently, Song Il Kook sat down for an interview with a magazine.

During the interview, Song Il Kook revealed that in addition to working on his projects, including his play "Macbeth," he is also focusing on losing weight.

The actor said, "Since I have the triplets (Dae-han, Min-guk, and Man-se), there's always a lot of food at home, and as I'm getting older, it's harder to lose weight. Before starting 'Macbeth,' I gained so much weight that my suit didn’t fit," and added, "I've lost about 7 to 8 kg so far, and my goal is to lose a total of 15 kg."

He emphasized that the only way to lose weight is to eat less and move more, adding that he runs along the Han River two to three times a week.
Song Il Kook
Song Il Kook also talked about KBS' television show "The Return of Superman," saying, "As an actor, I was hesitant about appearing on a television show, but in the end, I'm glad I did. It's nice to have a beautiful record of raising the triplets."

However, he mentioned that the strong image of being a "parenting expert" has, to some extent, affected his acting career. 

Despite this, Song Il Kook said he does not regret appearing on "The Return of Superman" and would do it again if he had the chance.

At the end of the interview, he mentioned that his life goal is to be a good husband to his wife and a father his children can always be proud of.
Song Il Kook
Song Il Kook
Dae-han, Min-guk, and Man-se gained immense popularity during their two-year appearance on "The Return of Superman" from 2014 to 2016.

(Credit= C-JeS Studio, KBS The Return of Superman) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지