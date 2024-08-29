[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Says 'Return of Superman' Was Worth It Even Though It Impacted His Acting Career

Recently, Song Il Kook sat down for an interview with a magazine.
During the interview, Song Il Kook revealed that in addition to working on his projects, including his play "Macbeth," he is also focusing on losing weight.
The actor said, "Since I have the triplets (Dae-han, Min-guk, and Man-se), there's always a lot of food at home, and as I'm getting older, it's harder to lose weight. Before starting 'Macbeth,' I gained so much weight that my suit didn’t fit," and added, "I've lost about 7 to 8 kg so far, and my goal is to lose a total of 15 kg."
He emphasized that the only way to lose weight is to eat less and move more, adding that he runs along the Han River two to three times a week.
However, he mentioned that the strong image of being a "parenting expert" has, to some extent, affected his acting career.
Despite this, Song Il Kook said he does not regret appearing on "The Return of Superman" and would do it again if he had the chance.
At the end of the interview, he mentioned that his life goal is to be a good husband to his wife and a father his children can always be proud of.
