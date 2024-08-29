[SBS Star] Song Il Kook Says 'Return of Superman' Was Worth It Even Though It Impacted His Acting Career

이미지 확대하기

Actor Song Il Kook revealed that he has no regrets about appearing on "The Return of Superman" with his children, despite the challenges it brought to his career.Recently, Song Il Kook sat down for an interview with a magazine.During the interview, Song Il Kook revealed that in addition to working on his projects, including his play "Macbeth," he is also focusing on losing weight.The actor said, "Since I have the triplets (Dae-han, Min-guk, and Man-se), there's always a lot of food at home, and as I'm getting older, it's harder to lose weight. Before starting 'Macbeth,' I gained so much weight that my suit didn’t fit," and added, "I've lost about 7 to 8 kg so far, and my goal is to lose a total of 15 kg."He emphasized that the only way to lose weight is to eat less and move more, adding that he runs along the Han River two to three times a week.Song Il Kook also talked about KBS' television show "The Return of Superman," saying, "As an actor, I was hesitant about appearing on a television show, but in the end, I'm glad I did. It's nice to have a beautiful record of raising the triplets."However, he mentioned that the strong image of being a "parenting expert" has, to some extent, affected his acting career.Despite this, Song Il Kook said he does not regret appearing on "The Return of Superman" and would do it again if he had the chance.At the end of the interview, he mentioned that his life goal is to be a good husband to his wife and a father his children can always be proud of.Dae-han, Min-guk, and Man-se gained immense popularity during their two-year appearance on "The Return of Superman" from 2014 to 2016.(Credit= C-JeS Studio, KBS The Return of Superman)(SBS Star)