뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Music Show Writer Reveals Shocking Find in Male K-Pop Star's Waiting Room
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Music Show Writer Reveals Shocking Find in Male K-Pop Star's Waiting Room

Published 2024.08.28 18:09 View Count
[SBS Star] Music Show Writer Reveals Shocking Find in Male K-Pop Star's Waiting Room
A music show writer has shared a shocking discovery from a male K-pop star's waiting room, revealing a filthy find that left them horrified.

Recently, a music show writer posted on their Instagram with the title, "I Could Not Stop Cursing in One K-Pop Star's Waiting Room."

The writer shared, "It all started with a scream. The assistant director who went in to clean the waiting room used by this one male K-pop star with me collapsed and screamed as soon as they opened the door. The assistant director was like, 'Doesn't it smell like feces here?' and I, too, was horrified."
music show writer
They continued, "At first, I thought I was mistaken and sniffed around like a dog, but it was clearly a rotten smell. The waiting room usually has a bad smell, but this was beyond bad, as if something had been left there."

They then mentioned that both of them wore two masks and thoroughly searched for the source of the smell, and examined everything from the wardrobe to the bookshelf, and even dismantled the sofa where the singer had sat. 

"When I put my nose to the cushion of the sofa, I knew the smell was coming from there. Then, I found a mysterious white object behind it. I prayed there was no feces in it," they said.

Thankfully, the 'mysterious white object' turned out to be a white short-sleeve T-shirt worn by the male K-pop star who had recently used the waiting room. 

It appeared that the T-shirt, which had been left there for a long time, had developed a foul odor from sweat.
music show writer
music show writer
The writer commented, "I honestly don't know why he let it ferment in the waiting room as if it was a pickled vegetable. I put it in a trash bag right away." 

They added, "You might wonder why waiting rooms usually smells so bad. I know a lot of people have fantasy about male K-pop stars, but they are still human in the end. Wearing non-breathable stage outfits and sweating makes the smell of a teenage high school gym class seem mild by comparison." 

Concluding, they stated, "K-pop stars also eat in their waiting rooms, so smells from things like spicy hot pot, tteokbokki, and fried chicken can linger. If the room isn't ventilated for a while, these smells can turn into a stench of old food waste. Plus, hair and makeup often involve strong-smelling sprays, and there's also the smell of sweat. So, don't get too caught up in the fantasy—idols are just like everyone else."
music show writer
(Credit= Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지