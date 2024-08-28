[SBS Star] 'The Frog' Director Tells How Bad He Felt Seeing Go Minsi's Hard Work in 'Jinny's Kitchen 2'

이미지 확대하기

Director Mo Wan-il talked about actress Go Minsi, who starred in his newest series, 'The Frog'.On August 27, Mo Wan-il had an interview about his latest project, Netflix's original series 'The Frog', at a coffee place in Sogyeok-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul.'The Frog' is a crime thriller about how a mysterious visitor, 'Yoo Seong-a' (Go Minsi), disrupted the lives of ordinary people in the middle of summer.Mo Wan-il, the director behind hit dramas like JTBC's 'Misty' and 'The World of the Married', has returned with his first new work in four years with 'The Frog'.Go Minsi revealed in a recent interview that she had to go through two auditions for her part in 'The Frog'.Mo Wan-il explained, "Go Minsi is a well-known actor now. However, she was a rookie who just started landing major roles when I met her two to three years ago. So I naturally wasn't sure about her.""When I auditioned her, it wasn't a matter of testing her abilities. I liked her from the start after watching her previous work. What I was doubtful about was whether we could trust each other enough to be on the long and difficult journey together.", the director added.Mo Wan-il remembered his initial encounter with Go Minsi and said, "When we met, I realized that her attitude towards 'The Frog' was better than mine. She wasn't like, 'I'll do it if I have to'. I saw her desire for this project and got the trust I needed."The director said he has been keeping up with tvN's ongoing reality show 'Jinny's Kitchen 2', where Go Minsi joined as a new member and impressed everyone with her hard work."Go Minsi was valued like a treasure on 'The Frog' filming site. She was playing the most challenging role, so we took great care that she could deliver her best performance.", he commented."But in 'Jinny's Kitchen 2', they had her working all day! I had this urge to give Na Young-seok (the producer of Jinny's Kitchen) a call.", Mo Wan-il playfully commented."Anyway, I can assure you that Go Minsi is the hardest-working actor in her generation. She's deeply invested in bringing characters to life. On set, she worked much harder than I did.", the director remarked.(Credit= Netflix Korea, tvN Jinny's Kitchen 2)(SBS Star)