[SBS Star] Jo Bo-ah's Dream Come True: the Actress Announces October Wedding

On August 28, an entertainment insider revealed to media outlet, JTBC Entertainment News, "Jo Bo-ah is marrying her non-celebrity boyfriend at Grand Walkerhill Hotel in October."
Jo Bo-ah had previously shared her desire to marry in her early 30s, have children, and lead a simple life, and now that dream is coming true.
The agency added, "We are truly grateful for the ongoing support and warm encouragement from everyone. Please send her your best wishes as she embarks on this new journey in life. Jo Bo-ah will do her best to return the love she has received with outstanding performances as an actress, and we appreciate your continued interest and support."
She will continue her active career after her marriage, appearing in next year's Netflix mystery melodrama historical series "Tangeum" (working title) and Disney+ original series "Knock Off."
(SBS Star)