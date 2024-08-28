뉴스
[SBS Star] Jo Bo-ah's Dream Come True: the Actress Announces October Wedding
[SBS Star] Jo Bo-ah's Dream Come True: the Actress Announces October Wedding

[SBS Star] Jo Bo-ah's Dream Come True: the Actress Announces October Wedding
33-year-old actress Jo Bo-ah is set to make her dream come true this October with an upcoming wedding to her non-celebrity partner. 

On August 28, an entertainment insider revealed to media outlet, JTBC Entertainment News, "Jo Bo-ah is marrying her non-celebrity boyfriend at Grand Walkerhill Hotel in October." 

Jo Bo-ah had previously shared her desire to marry in her early 30s, have children, and lead a simple life, and now that dream is coming true.
Jo Bo-ah
Following the release of this exclusive report, Jo Bo-ah's agency, XYS Studio, commented, "Jo Bo-ah has found someone special, and their relationship has grown with deep trust and affection over time. This fall, they will hold a wedding ceremony, where they will make a lifelong promise to each other. The wedding will be held privately in Seoul, considering the non-celebrity groom and both families."

The agency added, "We are truly grateful for the ongoing support and warm encouragement from everyone. Please send her your best wishes as she embarks on this new journey in life. Jo Bo-ah will do her best to return the love she has received with outstanding performances as an actress, and we appreciate your continued interest and support."
Jo Bo-ah
Jo Bo-ah, born in 1991, debuted with tvN's drama "Flower Band" in 2012 and has since gradually become a prominent actress in Korea.

She will continue her active career after her marriage, appearing in next year's Netflix mystery melodrama historical series "Tangeum" (working title) and Disney+ original series "Knock Off."
Jo Bo-ah
(Credit= 'xyzstudio_official' 'xxadoraa' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
