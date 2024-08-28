[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS JIN Shudders at the Idea of Re-Enlisting in the Military

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS revealed that he had a dream about re-enlisting in the military and said it was not nice.On August 26, a video featuring JIN's recent interview was uploaded on the YouTube channel of a popular Korean fashion magazine.During the interview, JIN answered various questions about himself that were written on cards.When JIN read a particular question, he was immediately taken aback and said, "Wow, this is a really awful question!"He then read the question aloud: "Have you ever had a dream about re-enlisting?"JIN replied as calmly as he could, "Yeah, I think I did. I dreamed about being in the military again. Of course, I forgot all the details when I woke up, but..."Afterward, he shook his head and chuckled, reflecting on the unsettling nature of the dream.Later, when asked about the last time he rode a bicycle, JIN said, "It was a couple of months before I enlisted, when I used to bike to work."The production team then mentioned that they saw him riding a bicycle to his recent fan meeting.JIN realized and corrected himself, saying, "Oh right! It was on the day of the fan meeting."Moving on, JIN was presented with a question about which food he would choose if he could eat only one thing for the rest of his life.After some thought, he said, "It's a tough choice, but since I do like naengmyeon (cold noodles), I'll just go with that for now."The team then reminded him of a previous comment where he told his group member JUNGKOOK that if he could eat only one thing, it would be the fans' love.JIN responded, "I did, didn't I?! Oh my... After coming back from the military, I've lost my sense of things! That's right. I should be living on the love from fans!"JIN completed his mandatory military service in June and has been actively pursuing solo activities ever since.(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)