[SBS Star] "We Both Attended This Event and..." Song Hye Kyo Talks about Her New Friendship with Suzy
[SBS Star] "We Both Attended This Event and..." Song Hye Kyo Talks about Her New Friendship with Suzy

Published 2024.08.28
[SBS Star] "We Both Attended This Event and..." Song Hye Kyo Talks about Her New Friendship with Suzy
Actress Song Hye Kyo spoke about her new friend, singer/actress Suzy.

On August 27, a fashion magazine posted a video on its YouTube channel featuring Song Hye Kyo as she answered a series of questions.

In the video, Song Hye Kyo shared that she has been resting after recently wrapping up filming for a movie.

"I've been having a great time with my friends. I don't see them much when I start a project because my mind gets occupied with work."

"There isn't much to worry about at the moment, so I've been enjoying my time.", the actress shared.
Song Hye Kyo & Suzy
When asked which she preferred, spending time with her friends or being alone, Song Hye Kyo replied, "I'm the type of person who needs alone time. After spending time with others, I need the same or more alone time for myself."

"When I have alone time, I enjoy it to the fullest. I usually watch movies, listen to music, clean the house, care for my dog, or go on a walk."

"When I'm with my friends, I give them all my attention and thoroughly enjoy our time together.", she added.
Song Hye Kyo & Suzy
When the magazine requested Song Hye Kyo to share the recent details of her personal life, the actress said, "I became quite close to Suzy."

Recently, Song Hye Kyo and Suzy surprised many as they shared photos of them together on their social media accounts; many online users have expressed their delight and surprise at this unexpected friendship of two stars.

Song Hye Kyo said she hung out with Suzy when they both attended the handprint ceremony in June, which featured last year's Blue Dragon Series Awards winners, "After the event, we headed to my place and enjoyed some quality time together."

"And both of us were presenters at this year's Blue Dragon Series Awards; we hung out that day, too. We met after the event was over, chatted, and then went home.", Song Hye Kyo recounted with a smile.
Song Hye Kyo & Suzy
Song Hye Kyo, born in 1981, is 13 years older than Suzy, a 1994-born.

Words are Song Hye Kyo and Suzy became close after Song Hye Kyo cameoed in Suzy's upcoming project, Netflix's original series 'All the Love You Wish For' (working title).

'All the Love You Wish For' is written by Kim Eun-sook, who previously worked with Song Hye Kyo on KBS' series 'Descendants of the Sun' and Netflix's series 'The Glory'.
Song Hye Kyo & Suzy

(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube, 'skuukzky' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
