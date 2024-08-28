뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Thanks Wife GUMMY for Her Enormous Support on His Musical Journey
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Thanks Wife GUMMY for Her Enormous Support on His Musical Journey

Published 2024.08.28 11:27 Updated 2024.08.28 11:30 View Count
[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Thanks Wife GUMMY for Her Enormous Support on His Musical Journey
Actor Cho Jung Seok expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his wife, singer GUMMY, for her significant support throughout his musical journey.

On August 17, a press conference for Netflix's upcoming show "A-List to Playlist," featuring Cho Jung Seok, was held at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Seoul.

The event attracted significant attention as it marks a major shift in Cho Jung Seok's career.

"A-List to Playlist" is about Cho Jung Seok, with a 20-year acting career, taking on the challenge of debuting as a singer in 100 days.
Cho Jung Seok
Reflecting on the show, Cho Jung Seok remarked with a smile, "I started this project with producer Yang Jung-woo, never imagining it would progress this far."

He continued, "I'm deeply committed to creating music, and what began as a vague childhood dream of becoming a singer has evolved into a big step, bringing both pressure and excitement."

He further shared, "Having the title of a singer that I've longed for feels surreal. It's a blend of elation and the wonder of whether it's really a dream or reality."
Cho Jung Seok
During the press conference, Cho Jung Seok also highlighted the invaluable support he received from GUMMY, a singer with over 20 years of experience.

Cho Jung Seok noted, "There were moments when I questioned whether I was on the right track, as I was making the music myself rather than using pre-existing songs. I'm immensely grateful to my wife, GUMMY, who encouraged me and affirmed that I was doing well."

Smiling, he added, "Her faith in me and her encouragement have been my greatest source of strength. Her candid feedback has both challenged and boosted my confidence."
Cho Jung Seok
"A-List to Playlist" is set to premiere on Netflix on August 30.

(Credit= Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지