[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Thanks Wife GUMMY for Her Enormous Support on His Musical Journey

Actor Cho Jung Seok expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his wife, singer GUMMY, for her significant support throughout his musical journey.On August 17, a press conference for Netflix's upcoming show "A-List to Playlist," featuring Cho Jung Seok, was held at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Seoul.The event attracted significant attention as it marks a major shift in Cho Jung Seok's career."A-List to Playlist" is about Cho Jung Seok, with a 20-year acting career, taking on the challenge of debuting as a singer in 100 days.Reflecting on the show, Cho Jung Seok remarked with a smile, "I started this project with producer Yang Jung-woo, never imagining it would progress this far."He continued, "I'm deeply committed to creating music, and what began as a vague childhood dream of becoming a singer has evolved into a big step, bringing both pressure and excitement."He further shared, "Having the title of a singer that I've longed for feels surreal. It's a blend of elation and the wonder of whether it's really a dream or reality."During the press conference, Cho Jung Seok also highlighted the invaluable support he received from GUMMY, a singer with over 20 years of experience.Cho Jung Seok noted, "There were moments when I questioned whether I was on the right track, as I was making the music myself rather than using pre-existing songs. I'm immensely grateful to my wife, GUMMY, who encouraged me and affirmed that I was doing well."Smiling, he added, "Her faith in me and her encouragement have been my greatest source of strength. Her candid feedback has both challenged and boosted my confidence.""A-List to Playlist" is set to premiere on Netflix on August 30.(Credit= Netflix Korea)(SBS Star)