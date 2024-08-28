[SBS Star] Cho Jung Seok Thanks Wife GUMMY for Her Enormous Support on His Musical Journey

On August 17, a press conference for Netflix's upcoming show "A-List to Playlist," featuring Cho Jung Seok, was held at Hotel Naru Seoul MGallery in Seoul.
The event attracted significant attention as it marks a major shift in Cho Jung Seok's career.
"A-List to Playlist" is about Cho Jung Seok, with a 20-year acting career, taking on the challenge of debuting as a singer in 100 days.
He continued, "I'm deeply committed to creating music, and what began as a vague childhood dream of becoming a singer has evolved into a big step, bringing both pressure and excitement."
He further shared, "Having the title of a singer that I've longed for feels surreal. It's a blend of elation and the wonder of whether it's really a dream or reality."
Cho Jung Seok noted, "There were moments when I questioned whether I was on the right track, as I was making the music myself rather than using pre-existing songs. I'm immensely grateful to my wife, GUMMY, who encouraged me and affirmed that I was doing well."
Smiling, he added, "Her faith in me and her encouragement have been my greatest source of strength. Her candid feedback has both challenged and boosted my confidence."
