[SBS Star] Han Ye Seul Hints that She & 10-Year Younger Husband Might Have a Wedding Ceremony Soon?

On August 27, Han Ye Seul uploaded a new video on her YouTube channel, giving her subscribers a glimpse into her wedding dress tour.
In the video, Han Ye Seul went to a fancy bridal boutique and tried on some stunning wedding dresses for her subscribers.
The first one she chose to try on was a rare, stunning black dress.
"If I say to myself that I look beautiful, is it weird? I'm not saying I'm beautiful; I'm just saying that I look gorgeous in this dress! It's so chic.", she exclaimed, "What should I do? I can't get over how stunning this dress is!"
"When I saw this dress, I only thought it would be interesting to try on for my subscribers. But now, I understand why some brides go with black wedding dresses. This dress is so stunning that I want to have my wedding ceremony in a black dress, kind of.", Han Ye Seul added.
She added, "You guys may say that it can be overwhelming and require a lot of thought to plan a wedding with that much detail. But if you're already planning a wedding ceremony, why not take further steps and make it fantastic?"
"I might make something happen soon, maybe?", she said with a smile, seemingly hinting at the possibility of having a wedding ceremony.
Meanwhile, Han Ye Seul announced her marriage registration with former stage actor Ryu Sung-jae, ten years younger than her, in May.
(Credit= '한예슬 is' YouTube, 'han_ye_seul_' Instagram)
(SBS Star)