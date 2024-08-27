[SBS Star] "She's the Only One" Jung Hae In Reveals the Special Contact Name for Jung So Min on His Phone

이미지 확대하기

Actor Jung Hae In and actress Jung So Min revealed with what name they saved each other's phone contact.On August 26, a fashion magazine posted a video featuring Jung Hae In and Jung So Min of tvN's ongoing drama 'Love Next Door' on its YouTube channel; the two stars answered a series of fun questions in the video.About their initial impressions of each other, Jung Hae In shared, "Our first encounter was during the drama's first meeting, which was a rather uncomfortable and awkward situation.""We didn't even make eye contact that day.", Jung So Min added.Jung Hae In said, "We barely glanced at each other. But we've become now. We are comfortable being around each other.""He appeared to be a serious person at first. But now, I think he laughs very easily.", shared Jung So Min.The magazine asked Jung Hae In and Jung So Min with what name they saved each other's contact.Jung So Min expressed her worry that Jung Hae In might not like how she saved his contact name.As Jung Hae In asked her, "Did you save me as 'Actor Jung Hae In' or something?", Jung So Min confessed that she saved him as 'Jung Hae In (Actor)' on her phone."Why did you need to specify my profession like that? Do you know any other Jung Hae In?", Jung Hae In asked, and Jung So Min shook her head, laughing.However, Jung Hae In soon revealed that he saved Jung So Min's number with only her name; "What's the difference, then?", Jung So Min complained.Then, the magazine asked Jung Hae In and Jung So Min to take each other's phones and change their contact names to whatever they liked.After changing their names on each other's phones, Jung Hae In and Jung So Min got their phones back and checked.Jung So Min discovered that Jung Hae In had changed his contact name on her phone to 'Hae In Oppa'.Then it was Jung Hae In's turn to find out how Jung So Min had changed hers; he immediately burst into laughter as he saw her number saved as 'Pretty Somin'.He expressed, "This is the first time in my life someone in my phone contact list has the word 'pretty' before their name!""From now on, I will never have any difficulty finding your number on my contact list since you are the only one with 'pretty' before your name.", Jung Hae In added, and the two actors could not stop giggling for a while.(Credit= '엘르 코리아_ELLE KOREA' YouTube)(SBS Star)