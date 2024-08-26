[SBS Star] Lee Soo Hyuk Recalls SEVENTEEN HOSHI Getting Texts from Lee Young Ji Asking About Him

뉴스
Published 2024.08.26 18:11 Updated 2024.08.26 18:15 View Count
Model-turned-actor Lee Soo Hyuk recalled that, while he was with HOSHI of K-pop group SEVENTEEN, hip-hop artist Lee Young Ji sent texts to HOSHI asking about him.

On August 23, Lee Soo Hyuk guested on Lee Young Ji's YouTube show. 

When telling Lee Young Ji why he decided to appear on the show, Lee Soo Hyuk said, "More than anything else, I just really love this show. And also, HOSHI told me that he enjoyed being on this show, so..." 
Lee Young Ji's YouTube
Lee Young Ji first thanked him, then asked how he knows HOSHI, stating that their friendship seems rather quite random. 

Agreeing, Lee Soo Hyuk said, "Yeah, it may seem random, but we had a mutual friend. I met HOSHI through our mutual one day, and I liked him right away. He's such a cute and kind guy, you know. We became close quite fast." 

He continued, "HOSHI actually wanted to join me today, but he's too busy with his concert, so he couldn't make it. Because we couldn't meet today, we met up last night. After his practice for his concert, he came over to my place for a bit. And you texted him then."  

Lee Young Ji jumped up from her seat and exclaimed, "What? No way! You were with him last night?!"
Lee Young Ji's YouTube
With a chuckle, Lee Soo Hyuk replied, "Yeah, I was. And in your text, you asked about me. Your very first question to him was, 'I'm filming my YouTube show with Lee Soo Hyuk tomorrow. Does he have any weaknesses?'"  

He then complained to Lee Young Ji, "Why did you ask him about my weaknesses? You should have asked him about my strengths! Why weaknesses?!" 

Sweating, Lee Young Ji responded, "What the...! So, HOSHI was a spy? He didn't tell me that he was with you!" 

Then, she commented, "I did think our conversation was a bit strange. HOSHI's responses were different from usual. He kept saying things like, 'Oh, Soo Hyuk is amazing! He has no weaknesses at all. I seriously love him!' He kept repeating it, and I thought it was a bit odd," making Lee Soo Hyuk laugh. 
 

(Credit= '차린건 쥐뿔도 없지만' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
