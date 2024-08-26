[SBS Star] "I Couldn't Stop Smiling" Gyeong Ree Tells How Good-Looking Byeon Woo-seok Was in Person

이미지 확대하기

Actress/disbanded K-pop girl group 9MUSES member Gyeong Ree shared what it was like when she met actor Byeon Woo-seok while shooting 'Strong Girl Nam-soon'.Gyeong Ree guested on the August 23 episode of entertainer Tak Jae Hoon's YouTube show and talked with Tak Jae Hoon, comedian Shin Kyu-jin, and singer/actress Ye Won."I'm making a return as a solo artist. For the first time in six years, I'm releasing an album.", Gyeong Ree shared when asked about what she has been up to recently.As Tak Jae Hoon commented, "It's tough to survive as a K-pop artist these days.", Gyeong Ree responded, "I know, but it doesn't matter since I want to live my life how I want.""Yeah, everyone should live their life doing whatever they want.", Ye Won remarked, nodding approvingly."What is it that you want to do, then?", Tak Jae Hoon asked Gyeong Ree, and she replied she wanted to sing on stage."But when you guested here a year ago, didn't you say you are an actor now?", Shin Kyu-jin asked."I never claimed that I'm an actor.", Gyeong Ree clarified, "I did participate in acting projects. I might return to acting someday. But this time, I'm back as a singer."Gyeong Ree then sang her new song 'Cherry' on the spot after explaining that the song is about self-love and confidence.During their conversation, Gyeong Ree shared a behind-the-scenes story from her previous project, JTBC's drama 'Strong Girl Nam-soon' (2023); she played a character named 'Noh Seon-saeng' in the drama.Gyeong Ree reminisced about her on-set encounter with Byeon Woo-seok, who also starred in the drama and played the role of 'Ryu Shi-oh'."One day, Byeon Woo-seok briefly visited the filming site. And you know what? I couldn't stop smiling.", Gyeong Ree said with a smile; Ye Won smiled broadly as well.Shin Kyu-jin jokingly asked Gyeong Ree, "Why? Is he a comedian?"The singer replied, "You know what I mean! It was because he was so good-looking."(Credit= '노빠꾸탁재훈' YouTube, JTBC Strong Girl Nam-soon)(SBS Star)