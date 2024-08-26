뉴스
[SBS Star] DAESUNG Just Realizes Cho Jung Seok Hinted at Wanting to Meet GUMMY Before They Dated
Published 2024.08.26 17:10 View Count
DAESUNG of K-pop boy group BIGBANG just realized that actor Cho Jung Seok secretly wanted to meet his wife, singer GUMMY, through him before they became a couple. 

On August 23 episode of DAESUNG's YouTube show "Zip Daesung," Cho Jung Seok made a guest appearance. 

During the show, DAESUNG opened up to Cho Jung Seok by saying, "I wanted to ask you something, about the thing I said back when GUMMY was on the show."

A little while ago, when GUMMY appeared on DAESUNG's YouTube show, DAESUNG had told her, "Actually, back in the day, when Jung Seok found out that you and I were in the same company, he told me, 'I'm a huge fan of GUMMY. A really big fan.'" 

In response, GUMMY had asked DAESUNG, "But why didn't you tell me that back then?"
Zip Daesung
Reflecting on that, Cho Jung Seok said, "Yeah, why didn't you tell her back then?"

Hearing this, DAESUNG laughed and said, "Hyung, was that really a sign you wanted me to set you up on a date with GUMMY?"

Cho Jung Seok, with a shy smile, replied, "Well, if you had told her, who knows what might have happened?"

DAESUNG, looking shocked, reacted, "Wow, I had no idea! I didn't know what you really meant by that at all!"

He explained, "It's just that GUMMY had so many fans at that time. So, when you told me that, I just thought, 'Oh, I see, Jung Seok is her fan too,' and that was the end of it for me."
Zip Daesung
Cho Jung Seok added humorously, "I mean, that was it for me as well. It wasn't like I was pushing for it or anything. I simply hoped for it." 

Then he said, "I didn't think I was even in a position to be introduced to GUMMY," but added, "But if you had told her, who knows?" making everyone burst out laughing. 

DAESUNG then apologized sincerely, adding to the humor.
 

(Credit= '집대성' YouTube, Netflix Korea) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
