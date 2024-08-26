[SBS Star] DAESUNG Just Realizes Cho Jung Seok Hinted at Wanting to Meet GUMMY Before They Dated

On August 23 episode of DAESUNG's YouTube show "Zip Daesung," Cho Jung Seok made a guest appearance.
During the show, DAESUNG opened up to Cho Jung Seok by saying, "I wanted to ask you something, about the thing I said back when GUMMY was on the show."
A little while ago, when GUMMY appeared on DAESUNG's YouTube show, DAESUNG had told her, "Actually, back in the day, when Jung Seok found out that you and I were in the same company, he told me, 'I'm a huge fan of GUMMY. A really big fan.'"
In response, GUMMY had asked DAESUNG, "But why didn't you tell me that back then?"
Hearing this, DAESUNG laughed and said, "Hyung, was that really a sign you wanted me to set you up on a date with GUMMY?"
Cho Jung Seok, with a shy smile, replied, "Well, if you had told her, who knows what might have happened?"
DAESUNG, looking shocked, reacted, "Wow, I had no idea! I didn't know what you really meant by that at all!"
He explained, "It's just that GUMMY had so many fans at that time. So, when you told me that, I just thought, 'Oh, I see, Jung Seok is her fan too,' and that was the end of it for me."
Then he said, "I didn't think I was even in a position to be introduced to GUMMY," but added, "But if you had told her, who knows?" making everyone burst out laughing.
DAESUNG then apologized sincerely, adding to the humor.
