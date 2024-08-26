[SBS Star] Yulhee Opens Up About How Happy She Is with Single Life After Divorce

이미지 확대하기

Yulhee, a former member of K-pop girl group LABOUM, expressed her satisfaction with single life following her divorce.On August 25, Yulhee took some time to answer followers' questions on Instagram.When one follower asked for an update on her life, Yulhee replied, "I've just been staying home, not doing much. Also, just working and going to meetings."Regarding her summer vacation plans, Yulhee shared, "It's so hot that I can't even think about going anywhere right now. But if I do go, I'll probably go alone since I've never taken a solo vacation before."Then, when asked, "Aren't you worried about being single? I'm really anxious about it right now and afraid I might never meet the right person,"Yulhee responded, "I don't think I'm worried at all. I have amazing friends around me, and I really enjoy the peaceful and happy time I have to myself."She went on to say, "That's why I don't feel the need to be in a relationship right now. I need time for my kids, for myself, for work, and for my friends. It feels like there are more important things in my life than being in a relationship."Yulhee went public with her relationship with boy band FTISLAND's member Minhwan in September 2017.The following June, they welcomed a son, and by October of the same year, they were married.In February 2020, Yulhee gave birth to twin daughters, and the couple, along with their three children, even appeared on TV together.However, they announced their divorce in December of last year, with custody of their three children―Jae-yul, Ah-rin, and Ah-yoon―being granted to Minhwan.Since the divorce, Yulhee has moved out of the family home and started living on her own.(Credit= 'yul._.hee' Instagram)(SBS Star)