뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Yulhee Opens Up About How Happy She Is with Single Life After Divorce
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Yulhee Opens Up About How Happy She Is with Single Life After Divorce

Published 2024.08.26 11:32 Updated 2024.08.26 12:29 View Count
[SBS Star] Yulhee Opens Up About How Happy She Is with Single Life After Divorce
Yulhee, a former member of K-pop girl group LABOUM, expressed her satisfaction with single life following her divorce.

On August 25, Yulhee took some time to answer followers' questions on Instagram.

When one follower asked for an update on her life, Yulhee replied, "I've just been staying home, not doing much. Also, just working and going to meetings."

Regarding her summer vacation plans, Yulhee shared, "It's so hot that I can't even think about going anywhere right now. But if I do go, I'll probably go alone since I've never taken a solo vacation before."
Yulhee
Then, when asked, "Aren't you worried about being single? I'm really anxious about it right now and afraid I might never meet the right person,"

Yulhee responded, "I don't think I'm worried at all. I have amazing friends around me, and I really enjoy the peaceful and happy time I have to myself."

She went on to say, "That's why I don't feel the need to be in a relationship right now. I need time for my kids, for myself, for work, and for my friends. It feels like there are more important things in my life than being in a relationship."
Yulhee
Yulhee went public with her relationship with boy band FTISLAND's member Minhwan in September 2017. 

The following June, they welcomed a son, and by October of the same year, they were married.

In February 2020, Yulhee gave birth to twin daughters, and the couple, along with their three children, even appeared on TV together.

However, they announced their divorce in December of last year, with custody of their three children―Jae-yul, Ah-rin, and Ah-yoon―being granted to Minhwan.

Since the divorce, Yulhee has moved out of the family home and started living on her own.
Yulhee
(Credit= 'yul._.hee' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지