뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Says He Often Gets Scolded by Lee Jung Jae for Having Gaps Between His Works
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Lee Minho Says He Often Gets Scolded by Lee Jung Jae for Having Gaps Between His Works

Published 2024.08.23 18:32 Updated 2024.08.23 18:35 View Count
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Says He Often Gets Scolded by Lee Jung Jae for Having Gaps Between His Works
Actor Lee Minho talked about how sunbae actor Lee Jung Jae motivates him.

On August 23, Lee Minho and Kim Min Ha, the stars of Apple TV+'s television series 'Pachinko', had an interview about the upcoming season two of the series at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

Lee Minho, who made his Hollywood debut with the first season of 'Pachinko', spoke about Lee Jung Jae, who recently ventured into Hollywood with Disney+'s television series 'The Acolyte'.
Lee Min Ho
"Lee Jung Jae is the actor I've been talking to the most lately.", said Lee Minho.

"He always tells me I'm a talented actor and should keep working on projects without having a gap between them. He brings it up and scolds me about it whenever we grab a drink together."

"When he tells me something like that, I feel motivated. He's always like, 'You're a good actor. Therefore, it's important to keep pushing yourself without pause.'. Getting those comments from a sunbae actor I respect is very motivating.", Lee Minho remarked.
Lee Min Ho
Lee Minho continued, "Lee Jung Jae and I don't talk about big things. We usually discuss the importance of having the right attitude rather than how to expand into bigger markets."

"In my case, I'm willing to participate in any project with a good story, regardless of the country. I don't care about the role's size or how much screen time I get. I've been looking through various scripts with an open mind.", the actor added.
Lee Min Ho
When asked about the lengthy gap between his last project and this one, which has raised concerns among his fans, Lee Minho sighed and said, "I know, right?"

"The previous one took a long time to complete, with a filming process that lasted a year. I happened to constantly choose large-scale projects that take a long time to finish.", the actor explained.

"I didn't want to take a break this year. I was eager to jump into the next project as soon as the shooting of 'Pachinko' wrapped up. However, I guess I'll have to take a break at least until the latter part of this year. We're already there, though.", Lee Minho added.
Lee Min Ho
Meanwhile, the first episode of 'Pachinko' season two will premiere on August 23; each episode will be released weekly every Friday until October 11.

(Credit= Apple TV+, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'from_jjlee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지