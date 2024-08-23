[SBS Star] Lee Minho Says He Often Gets Scolded by Lee Jung Jae for Having Gaps Between His Works

On August 23, Lee Minho and Kim Min Ha, the stars of Apple TV+'s television series 'Pachinko', had an interview about the upcoming season two of the series at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.
Lee Minho, who made his Hollywood debut with the first season of 'Pachinko', spoke about Lee Jung Jae, who recently ventured into Hollywood with Disney+'s television series 'The Acolyte'.
"He always tells me I'm a talented actor and should keep working on projects without having a gap between them. He brings it up and scolds me about it whenever we grab a drink together."
"When he tells me something like that, I feel motivated. He's always like, 'You're a good actor. Therefore, it's important to keep pushing yourself without pause.'. Getting those comments from a sunbae actor I respect is very motivating.", Lee Minho remarked.
"In my case, I'm willing to participate in any project with a good story, regardless of the country. I don't care about the role's size or how much screen time I get. I've been looking through various scripts with an open mind.", the actor added.
"The previous one took a long time to complete, with a filming process that lasted a year. I happened to constantly choose large-scale projects that take a long time to finish.", the actor explained.
"I didn't want to take a break this year. I was eager to jump into the next project as soon as the shooting of 'Pachinko' wrapped up. However, I guess I'll have to take a break at least until the latter part of this year. We're already there, though.", Lee Minho added.
(Credit= Apple TV+, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'from_jjlee' Instagram)
(SBS Star)