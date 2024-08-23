[SBS Star] "My Fav Dish Is..." Sooyoung Cannot Stop Praising Chung Kyung-ho's Amazing Cooking Skills

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation could not stop talking about how amazing a cook her 12-year boyfriend, actor Chung Kyung-ho, is.Recently, actress Jin Seo Yeon featured on KBS' television show "Funstaurant."In this show, Jin Seo Yeon, who is based in Jeju, revealed, "I'll be staying in Seoul for about three months while I perform in the play 'Closer.'"Before she started cooking for herself, Jin Seo Yeon made a phone call and said "I love you," as soon as they picked up the call.The person on the other end turned out to be her close friend, Sooyoung.Jin Seo Yeon first told Sooyoung about how her first performance of "Closer" went, saying, "You know, I broke down in tears during rehearsal. It wasn't because it was hard, but because I was wondering, 'Am I not good enough to be part of the team?'"Sooyoung consoled her, then their conversation naturally shifted to food as Jin Seo Yeon was about to make something to eat.Jin Seo Yeon asked Sooyoung, "What do you usually make at home these days? Isn't Chung Kyung-ho good at cooking?"Sooyoung immediately responded with affection, saying, "Yes, he's good at cooking."When asked about her favorite dish that he makes, Sooyoung revealed, "He's good at everything! But if I have to pick one... He makes this ramyeon with green onions, like stir-fried noodles, and adds some chili peppers in it. I find that super delicious."Chef Lee Yeon-bok, who was watching from the studio, acknowledged Chung Kyung-ho's cooking skills, saying, "Having your own recipe means you’re really good at it."Jin Seo Yeon added, "Yeah, not only is Chung Kyung-ho a great cook, but he is also caring and kind. He always tries his best to take best care of Sooyoung," showing her approval of him as Sooyoung's close friend.(Credit= 'jstar_allallj' 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram, KBS Funstaurant)(SBS Star)