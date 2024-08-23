뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Myung-soo Names Park Bo Gum as the Celebrity with the Best Personality
Published 2024.08.23 17:21
Comedian Park Myung-soo named actor Park Bo Gum as the celebrity with the best personality.  

On August 23 episode of KBS Cool FM's radio show "Radio Show," the "Search N Chart" segment featured guest broadcaster Jeon Min-ki.

During the segment, a commercial aired featuring Park Bo Gum's voice. Park Bo Gum had previously appeared on JTBC's television show "My Name is Gabriel" with Park Myung-soo, and this connection led him to record an official message for the "Radio Show."
Park Myung-soo
As Park Myung-soo heard Park Bo Gum's voice, he immediately told Jeon Min-ki, "You know, I miss Bo Gum so much. He's currently busy filming his projects. The last time he was on my show was actually his first-ever radio appearance." 

He then praised him by saying, "Bo Gum's truly a remarkable person. He's so kind and nice. Nobody's like him in this world." 

Jeon Min-ki curiously asked, "Why do all these young, handsome actors and K-pop stars seem to like you, Myung-soo?" 

To this, Park Myung-soo humbly replied, "That's not true. There aren't many. Park Bo Gum just happens to like me."
Park Myung-soo
After that, Park Myung-soo also mentioned actors who are his age, saying, "Cha Seung Won is a close friend of mine. He's a really good person too."

He humorously added, "Lee Byung Hun is my friend as well, but it's always hard to get in touch with him. I'm also friends with Hwang Jung Min, but he goes on other radio shows and hasn't come here. I'm thinking of ending our friendship," which made everyone laugh.

He then said, "Cha Seung Won has agreed to come on my radio show," raising anticipation for Cha Seung Won's future appearance. 
Park Myung-soo
(Credit= 'gpark_radio' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
