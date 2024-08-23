뉴스
[SBS Star] "They Won't Last Long" RAIN Shares His Experience with Rude Hoobaes in the Industry
[SBS Star] "They Won't Last Long" RAIN Shares His Experience with Rude Hoobaes in the Industry

Published 2024.08.23
[SBS Star] "They Won't Last Long" RAIN Shares His Experience with Rude Hoobaes in the Industry
Singer/actor RAIN shared his thoughts on rude hoobaes in the entertainment industry.

On August 22, RAIN released a new episode of his YouTube show 'Season B Season' featuring TAEMIN of K-pop boy group SHINee as a guest.

TAEMIN talked about his recently dropped solo album on the show.

"I thought a lot about whether I should show a new side of myself with this comeback. At first, I just wanted to do what I do best. But I thought it would be more exciting to try new things now.", he commented.
RAIN
While the two stars were talking, the show's producer mentioned that many male K-pop artists say TAEMIN is their role model.

TAEMIN replied humbly, "I have no idea. There are so many flaws in me. When someone says they look up to me, I can't help but wonder if they're playing tricks on me. But I'm happy and thankful that they found me cool when I was doing my job."

"I guess I've been getting a small glimpse of your world.", TAEMIN told RAIN, noting how many hoobaes look up to RAIN.
RAIN
RAIN said although he is grateful for the respect he gets from hoobaes, it sometimes makes him uncomfortable.

"When I go to broadcasters for work, some hoobaes come to my waiting room to introduce themselves. I think we all could live without the practice of come knocking on sunbae artists' waiting room doors to be polite.", RAIN said, expressing his thoughts on the excessive greeting etiquette in the entertainment industry.
RAIN
RAIN then pointed out, "But if hoobaes see sunbaes passing by and do not say hello, I think it's arrogant and rude."

TAEMIN, taken aback, asked, "Really? Are there hoobaes rude to you that didn't bother to greet you?"

RAIN commented, "Yeah. Whenever that happens, I think to myself, 'Okay. You're another one who won't last long in the industry.'. It's a common courtesy to say hello to sunbaes when you come across them."
RAIN

(Credit= '시즌비시즌 Season B Season' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
