[SBS Star] Lee Ji Hye Gasps at How Luxurious·Expensive Choo Sung Hoon's Former Hawaii Apartment Is

Singer Lee Ji Hye's jaw dropped as she visited Korean-Japanese MMA fighter Choo Sung Hoon's former Hawaii apartment, as it was so luxurious and expensive.On August 22, Lee Ji Hye updated her YouTube channel with a video of her family in Hawaii, the United States.At the start of the video, Lee Ji Hye excitedly said, "I'm in Hawaii with my family. We'll be traveling around Hawaii with my sister's family who lives in the States. We're planning to do a Honolulu and Big Island tour while we are here."After resting at the hotel on the first day, Lee Ji Hye and her husband went on a real estate tour the next day.Lee Ji Hye stated, "I wanted to see how much money you need to live here. I'll be looking at some houses in Hawaii with a real estate agent today."They toured various properties, from small but expensive studio apartments to two-bedroom apartments with beautiful ocean views.Next, they headed to the apartment complex where Choo Sung Hoon's family once lived.The ultra-luxurious apartment complex amazed Lee Ji Hye and her husband from the lobby; they could not stop going, "Wow!"Once they entered the house, the real estate agent told them how much the property was, and Lee Ji Hye replied in surprise, "What? Oh my...! I'm so shocked. Guys, this place apparently costs 13.8 billion won (approximately 10.3 million dollars)."The spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, along with the stunning ocean views from the rooms, left her in awe.Lee Ji Hye commented, "I feel rich just looking at the view. I really want to live here," to which the real estate agent replied, "The maintenance fee is 7 million won (approximately 5,200 dollars) a month."Lee Ji Hye laughed and said, "I don't think I could live here even if I were given this place for free. How could anyone pay that much for maintenance?"Upon hearing that most wealthy people usually have this sort of apartment as their second home, Lee Ji Hye remarked, "Unbelievable. How rich do you have to be for this to be your second home?"After finishing the real estate tour, Lee Ji Hye said to her husband, "It was very enjoyable. Seeing all these different homes makes me realize just how diverse homes can be around the world."Her husband then commented, "I hope you become very successful soon so we can live in the sort of luxurious apartment unit we had just seen."In response, Lee Ji Hye said, "If I lived in a place like that, I'd probably get indigestion every day. Seriously, what's up with the maintenance fee? I couldn't live there even if it were given to me for free. Plus, keeping such a huge house clean would be too much work," then bitterly added, "It's not like anybody is giving it to me for free, but..."(Credit= '밉지않은 관종언니' YouTube, 'choosarang_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)