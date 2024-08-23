[SBS Star] BTS JIN Keeps His Promise to Visit His Military Base Despite His Hectic Schedule

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS fulfilled a promise he made to his junior soldiers by revisiting the military base where he served.On August 22, photos of JIN reuniting with his juniors at the military base were shared online.These pictures, posted by his juniors on Instagram, show JIN casually dressed in a white T-shirt and a black cap.Surrounded by his juniors, he poses with a peace sign toward the camera.The junior who posted the photos expressed their surprise and admiration, writing, "I didn't know he was serious when he said he'd come back to visit after being discharged from the military."Another junior referred to JIN as a "god," expressing how much he misses him already by writing, "Oh, god! I miss you!"Fans were amazed when these photos surfaced.They left comments such as, "Wow, no matter how good your military experience was, it's not easy to return to your base after being done with your service," "It's hard to go back to the military base, even if you have the time. I'm really impressed that he did," "He's such an amazing man," and more.Since JIN was discharged from the military in June, it is said that he has been getting only two to three hours of sleep a day to keep up with his busy schedule.Due to this, JIN is earning even more praise for making the effort to return to his military base after being discharged.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)