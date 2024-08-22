뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Shim Hye-jin Likes Her Son RIIZE ANTON's Songs Better than Her Husband Yoon Sang's?
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Shim Hye-jin Likes Her Son RIIZE ANTON's Songs Better than Her Husband Yoon Sang's?

Published 2024.08.22 18:31 View Count
[SBS Star] Shim Hye-jin Likes Her Son RIIZE ANTON's Songs Better than Her Husband Yoon Sang's?
Actress Shim Hye-jin shared how husband and son, singer-songwriter Yoon Sang and ANTON of K-pop boy group RIIZE, reacted to her recent return to the entertainment industry.

On August 22, a photoshoot and accompanying interview of Shim Hye-jin was released in the September issue of a fashion magazine.

After a long hiatus, Shim Hye-jin recently re-embarked her activities with a stunning photoshoot featured in the magazine's August issue.

"I was surprised by how much attention people gave me, and I don't know if I deserve it. People were sharing photos of ANTON that especially resembled me next to my recent photoshoot. I was truly grateful.", the actress remarked.

Shim Hye-jin revealed the reactions of Yoon Sang and ANTON to her highly anticipated comeback, "My husband has been supportive of me working from the start. He saw the pictures and said I looked pretty in it."

"ANTON seemed a bit concerned at first. But after the photoshoots were released, he told me it was cool to see my professional work. He said it was amazing and that he liked it.", she added.
Shim Hye-jin
Shim Hye-jin and Yoon Sang endured a long-distance marriage for more than ten years, as Shim Hye-jin and their two sons resided in the U.S. while Yoon Sang remained in Korea.

Shim Hye-jin, who recently returned to Korea and has been living with Yoon Sang, revealed her deep affection for her husband.

"Lately, we've been talking more about ourselves than our children. Watching TV together sometimes leads to little disagreements because of our different tastes. When we do that, it feels good somehow because it brings back our cherished memories."

"Over two decades have passed since we tied the knot, and I'm feeling good about the refreshing new chapter we're at.", the actress said.
Shim Hye-jin
When asked which music she likes more, her husband's or her son's, Shim Hye-jin said, "I don't have a particular preference."

"But lately, I've been leaning more towards RIIZE's music.", she added with laughter.
Shim Hye-jin
(Credit= 'atstar1_' 'riize_official' Instagram, 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지