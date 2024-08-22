[SBS Star] Shim Hye-jin Likes Her Son RIIZE ANTON's Songs Better than Her Husband Yoon Sang's?

이미지 확대하기

Actress Shim Hye-jin shared how husband and son, singer-songwriter Yoon Sang and ANTON of K-pop boy group RIIZE, reacted to her recent return to the entertainment industry.On August 22, a photoshoot and accompanying interview of Shim Hye-jin was released in the September issue of a fashion magazine.After a long hiatus, Shim Hye-jin recently re-embarked her activities with a stunning photoshoot featured in the magazine's August issue."I was surprised by how much attention people gave me, and I don't know if I deserve it. People were sharing photos of ANTON that especially resembled me next to my recent photoshoot. I was truly grateful.", the actress remarked.Shim Hye-jin revealed the reactions of Yoon Sang and ANTON to her highly anticipated comeback, "My husband has been supportive of me working from the start. He saw the pictures and said I looked pretty in it.""ANTON seemed a bit concerned at first. But after the photoshoots were released, he told me it was cool to see my professional work. He said it was amazing and that he liked it.", she added.Shim Hye-jin and Yoon Sang endured a long-distance marriage for more than ten years, as Shim Hye-jin and their two sons resided in the U.S. while Yoon Sang remained in Korea.Shim Hye-jin, who recently returned to Korea and has been living with Yoon Sang, revealed her deep affection for her husband."Lately, we've been talking more about ourselves than our children. Watching TV together sometimes leads to little disagreements because of our different tastes. When we do that, it feels good somehow because it brings back our cherished memories.""Over two decades have passed since we tied the knot, and I'm feeling good about the refreshing new chapter we're at.", the actress said.When asked which music she likes more, her husband's or her son's, Shim Hye-jin said, "I don't have a particular preference.""But lately, I've been leaning more towards RIIZE's music.", she added with laughter.(Credit= 'atstar1_' 'riize_official' Instagram, 'SBS Entertainment' YouTube)(SBS Star)