뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We're Going to Get Married Next Year" Kim Jun-ho Announces Wedding Plans with Kim Ji-min
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "We're Going to Get Married Next Year" Kim Jun-ho Announces Wedding Plans with Kim Ji-min

Published 2024.08.22 17:14 View Count
[SBS Star] "We're Going to Get Married Next Year" Kim Jun-ho Announces Wedding Plans with Kim Ji-min
Comedian Kim Jun-ho has announced that he plans to marry his comedienne girlfriend, Kim Ji-min, next year.

During the press conference for the upcoming television show "Hit and Miss Tour" on August 22, Kim Jun-ho mentioned, "I think Ji-min and I will get married next year," revealing his wedding plans.

Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, who have a 9-year age difference, have been publicly dating since April 2022. 

The couple has frequently mentioned marriage on broadcasts, constantly attracting public attention.
Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min
Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min
At the press conference, Kim Jun-ho shared his experience in Türkiye during the filming of "Hit and Miss Tour," saying, "I had experiences I would never have had otherwise in my life." 

To this, fellow cast member Jang Dong-min playfully asked, "Was it a kiss?" to which Kim Jun-ho responded with a laugh, "What are you talking about? You don't say that to someone who's about to get married!"

When asked about specific wedding plans, Kim Jun-ho said, "The media keeps putting out articles about our marriage, and I'm sure a lot of people are tired of hearing about it."

He continued, "We'll probably get married next year. I mean, I'm getting tired too. I don't think it'll be good for us if negative articles start coming out, so we're planning to get married next year."

He added, "After returning from filming 'Hit and Miss Tour,' I told Ji-min that we should go to Europe for our honeymoon when we get married, not somewhere like Hawaii. I really liked it there."
Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min
When Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min went public with their relationship, it was not just their significant age gap that caught people's attention—Kim Jun-ho's divorce history did as well.

Kim Jun-ho married a theater actress in 2006, but they divorced in 2018; the couple did not have any children.

(Credit= 'jiminlop' 'shinji_jidaeng' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지