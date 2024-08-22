[SBS Star] "We're Going to Get Married Next Year" Kim Jun-ho Announces Wedding Plans with Kim Ji-min

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Comedian Kim Jun-ho has announced that he plans to marry his comedienne girlfriend, Kim Ji-min, next year.During the press conference for the upcoming television show "Hit and Miss Tour" on August 22, Kim Jun-ho mentioned, "I think Ji-min and I will get married next year," revealing his wedding plans.Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min, who have a 9-year age difference, have been publicly dating since April 2022.The couple has frequently mentioned marriage on broadcasts, constantly attracting public attention.At the press conference, Kim Jun-ho shared his experience in Türkiye during the filming of "Hit and Miss Tour," saying, "I had experiences I would never have had otherwise in my life."To this, fellow cast member Jang Dong-min playfully asked, "Was it a kiss?" to which Kim Jun-ho responded with a laugh, "What are you talking about? You don't say that to someone who's about to get married!"When asked about specific wedding plans, Kim Jun-ho said, "The media keeps putting out articles about our marriage, and I'm sure a lot of people are tired of hearing about it."He continued, "We'll probably get married next year. I mean, I'm getting tired too. I don't think it'll be good for us if negative articles start coming out, so we're planning to get married next year."He added, "After returning from filming 'Hit and Miss Tour,' I told Ji-min that we should go to Europe for our honeymoon when we get married, not somewhere like Hawaii. I really liked it there."When Kim Jun-ho and Kim Ji-min went public with their relationship, it was not just their significant age gap that caught people's attention—Kim Jun-ho's divorce history did as well.Kim Jun-ho married a theater actress in 2006, but they divorced in 2018; the couple did not have any children.(Credit= 'jiminlop' 'shinji_jidaeng' Instagram)(SBS Star)