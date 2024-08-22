뉴스
[SBS Star] "Awww! Wonder Girls!" An So Hee Shares Heartwarming Moments with Sun Ye & SUNMI
[SBS Star] "Awww! Wonder Girls!" An So Hee Shares Heartwarming Moments with Sun Ye & SUNMI

Published 2024.08.22 14:40
[SBS Star] "Awww! Wonder Girls!" An So Hee Shares Heartwarming Moments with Sun Ye & SUNMI
An So Hee, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls, were spending time with the group's former leader, Sun Ye, and member, SUNMI. 

On August 18, An So Hee updated her YouTube channel with a new video, offering a glimpse into her daily life. 

The video particularly drew attention as it showcased the strong and enduring friendship among the Wonder Girls members.

At the start of the video, Sun Ye makes an appearance at An So Hee's play, "Closer." 

Spotting An So Hee's YouTube crew filming, Sun Ye enthusiastically waved and announced, "I'm here to see actress An So Hee today!" 

She then turned to An So Hee and praised, "Great job! I almost cried during the curtain call watching you on stage."
Ahn So-hee's YouTube
Ahn So-hee's YouTube
Later in the video, An So Hee was seen meeting up with SUNMI as well. 

When they met, they instantly reverted to their teenage selves, continuously giggling and exchanging playful remarks.

SUNMI surprised An So Hee with a gift and handwritten letter for her birthday, making An So Hee all emotional. 

As they chatted, they glanced at themselves on camera and remarked, "It's been ages since we've seen the two of us in the same frame, hasn't it?"

They then suggested, "We should go on a trip together soon," and eventually decided to visit the Harry Potter studios at Tokyo Disneyland in the near future.
 

Watching this video, Wonder Girls fans became nostalgic and emotional, leaving comments like, "I love how their friendship has remained so strong over the years," "Awww! Wonder Girls! I almost cried watching the video," "This video made my day! Please upload more content showing Wonder Girls friendship, unnie!" and more. 

(Credit= '안소희' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
