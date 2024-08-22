[SBS Star] "He's Won So Many Medals Already!" William Hammington Becomes an Ice Hockey Champion

이미지 확대하기

Korea-based New Zealander Australian comedian Sam Hammington's first son, William Hammington, has emerged as an ice hockey champion.On August 20, Sam Hammington updated his Instagram with some new photos.The photos captured William Hammington competing in an ice hockey tournament in Beijing, China, where he represented Korea with his team.There were also photos of him proudly holding a huge trophy after his team's victory at the tournament.Along with the photos, Sam Hammington wrote, "Flying to Beijing to compete and then win the whole thing. Amazing things from the boys, and bigger and better things to come!" sounding very proud of his son's achievement.Sam Hammington later uploaded another picture of William Hammington wearing numerous medals from his past ice hockey victories.In the caption, Sam Hammington said, "He's won so many medals already!"Born in July 2016, William Hammington has just turned eight last month.He started playing ice hockey in July 2020 and has been showcasing his talent by participating in various competitions since then.William Hammington's remarkable growth has captivated many.People online have shared their excitement with comments like, "He's grown so much! And he's now become an ice hockey champion?! Wow!" "William, we're so proud of you." "Thank you for making Korea proud. It looks like you might be joining the national team in the future!" and more.(Credit= 'samhammington' Instagram)(SBS Star)