[SBS Star] SULLYOON Shares How She Feels About Being Compared to WONYOUNG & KARINA

SULLYOON of K-pop girl group revealed her thoughts on being compared to WONYOUNG of girl group IVE and KARINA of girl group aespa's beauty.On August 20, NMIXX appeared as guests on entertainer Jonathan's YouTube show, "The K Star Next Door," where they engaged in various conversations with him.During the show, Jonathan remarked, "SULLYOON, you act all cool and tough like a general, but I heard you often ask your fans if they think you're pretty, like a princess obsessed with her own beauty."The members acknowledged this, admitting it is true, and praised SULLYOON's beauty. SULLYOON confessed, "I do have a slight desire to be acknowledged."Jonathan then asked, "I just heard you sing. Between compliments on your vocals and your appearance, which do you prefer more?"SULLYOON, without hesitation, answered, "For me, it's the singing."Jonathan mentioned, "There's a new term called 'Jang-Ka-Sull,' which stands for (Jang) WONYOUNG, KARINA, and SULLYOON," referring to the trio as the top beauties in girl groups.When asked if she had heard of it, SULLYOON hesitated, looking a bit nervous.Jonathan playfully asked, "You're the last in the name. So, do you prefer 'Sull-Ka-Jang' or 'Sull-Jang-Ka'?"The other NMIXX members quickly chimed in, saying, "How can you expect her to choose between those?"After thinking for a moment, SULLYOON turned to Jonathan and asked, "Well, what do you think?"Caught off guard, Jonathan began playfully scolding the production team, saying, "Why did you give me such tough questions to ask her? I won't do the show if you don't change these!"SULLYOON then joked, "Oh, are you quitting? If you step down, I'll take over as the host," making everyone laugh.(Credit= '동네스타K' YouTube, 'for_everyoung10' 'aespa_official' Instagram)(SBS Star)