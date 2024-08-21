뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SULLYOON Shares How She Feels About Being Compared to WONYOUNG & KARINA
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] SULLYOON Shares How She Feels About Being Compared to WONYOUNG & KARINA

Published 2024.08.21 18:39 View Count
[SBS Star] SULLYOON Shares How She Feels About Being Compared to WONYOUNG & KARINA
SULLYOON of K-pop girl group revealed her thoughts on being compared to WONYOUNG of girl group IVE and KARINA of girl group aespa's beauty. 

On August 20, NMIXX appeared as guests on entertainer Jonathan's YouTube show, "The K Star Next Door," where they engaged in various conversations with him.

During the show, Jonathan remarked, "SULLYOON, you act all cool and tough like a general, but I heard you often ask your fans if they think you're pretty, like a princess obsessed with her own beauty."

The members acknowledged this, admitting it is true, and praised SULLYOON's beauty. SULLYOON confessed, "I do have a slight desire to be acknowledged."

Jonathan then asked, "I just heard you sing. Between compliments on your vocals and your appearance, which do you prefer more?"

SULLYOON, without hesitation, answered, "For me, it's the singing."
SULLYOON
Jonathan mentioned, "There's a new term called 'Jang-Ka-Sull,' which stands for (Jang) WONYOUNG, KARINA, and SULLYOON," referring to the trio as the top beauties in girl groups.

When asked if she had heard of it, SULLYOON hesitated, looking a bit nervous.

Jonathan playfully asked, "You're the last in the name. So, do you prefer 'Sull-Ka-Jang' or 'Sull-Jang-Ka'?"

The other NMIXX members quickly chimed in, saying, "How can you expect her to choose between those?"
SULLYOON
After thinking for a moment, SULLYOON turned to Jonathan and asked, "Well, what do you think?"

Caught off guard, Jonathan began playfully scolding the production team, saying, "Why did you give me such tough questions to ask her? I won't do the show if you don't change these!"

SULLYOON then joked, "Oh, are you quitting? If you step down, I'll take over as the host," making everyone laugh.
 

(Credit= '동네스타K' YouTube, 'for_everyoung10' 'aespa_official' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지