뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Wash My Hands Cleaner than You" HYOLYN Speaks to Those Who Call Her Long Nails 'Gross'
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Wash My Hands Cleaner than You" HYOLYN Speaks to Those Who Call Her Long Nails 'Gross'

Published 2024.08.21 18:28 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Wash My Hands Cleaner than You" HYOLYN Speaks to Those Who Call Her Long Nails 'Gross'
K-pop artist HYOLYN expressed frustration over the negative comments regarding her long nails.

The August 21 broadcast of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza' featured HYOLYN as a guest, who recently released a digital single titled 'Wait'.

During the show, the host, comedian Lee Eun-ji, brought up HYOLYN's long fingernails.

"You know, HYOLYN has such long fingernails. I bumped into her just now in the restroom, and she was washing her hands. I couldn't help but notice how meticulously she was cleaning her fingernails. I was quite impressed.", she said.
HYOLYN
"People have to wash their hands for a minimum of 15 seconds. Wash it like this and then the backs of your hands. Plus, don't forget to wash the thumbs as well.", HYOLYN remarked, highlighting the importance of washing hands.

"I make sure to take extra care because there are many who hold negative opinions about people who got nail extensions like me.", she added; "There are people who still think that way?", Lee Eun-ji asked in surprise.

HYOLYN responded, "People often comment on my nails, asking how I manage daily tasks with those long nails or telling me it's gross. It angers me so much. I mean, seriously."
HYOLYN
"It's my nails, not theirs.", HYOLYN resumed, "I don't understand why people care about the length of my nails. I'm pretty confident I spend more time washing my hands than those people. I constantly put on hand sanitizer, too. I take extra measures with my hand hygiene since people might think my long nails carry more germs."

"I receive too many judgmental remarks about it, and I mean, what a big deal. I wish people could leave me alone whether or not my nails are long. It's not like I scratched them with these long nails.", the singer expressed.
HYOLYN
(Credit= 'xhyolynx' 'kbsgayo' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지