[SBS Star] "I Wash My Hands Cleaner than You" HYOLYN Speaks to Those Who Call Her Long Nails 'Gross'

The August 21 broadcast of KBS Cool FM's radio show 'Music Plaza' featured HYOLYN as a guest, who recently released a digital single titled 'Wait'.
During the show, the host, comedian Lee Eun-ji, brought up HYOLYN's long fingernails.
"You know, HYOLYN has such long fingernails. I bumped into her just now in the restroom, and she was washing her hands. I couldn't help but notice how meticulously she was cleaning her fingernails. I was quite impressed.", she said.
"I make sure to take extra care because there are many who hold negative opinions about people who got nail extensions like me.", she added; "There are people who still think that way?", Lee Eun-ji asked in surprise.
HYOLYN responded, "People often comment on my nails, asking how I manage daily tasks with those long nails or telling me it's gross. It angers me so much. I mean, seriously."
"I receive too many judgmental remarks about it, and I mean, what a big deal. I wish people could leave me alone whether or not my nails are long. It's not like I scratched them with these long nails.", the singer expressed.
(SBS Star)