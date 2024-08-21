[SBS Star] "But He Gained Fame from the Group!" T.O.P Blocks Fans Tagging Him in BIGBANG Posts

이미지 확대하기

T.O.P, a former member of the K-pop boy group BIGBANG, seems to be distancing himself from the group.On August 19, BIGBANG celebrated their 18th debut anniversary.To mark the occasion, G-DRAGON and TAEYANG each shared posts on Instagram, tagging each other and DAESUNG.Fans from around the world also flooded Instagram with congratulatory posts.However, when fans tagged T.O.P in their posts, he quickly blocked those accounts.One BIGBANG fan mentioned in an online community, "T.O.P has been going around blocking fan accounts lately, and today he blocked more fans for tagging him in posts about BIGBANG's 18th anniversary," sharing relevant screenshots.This behavior is not surprising, as T.O.P has been actively erasing traces of BIGBANG from his online presence.His profile no longer mentions the group, and he has listed his debut date as his solo debut in 2010 instead of BIGBANG's debut.Additionally, he has removed any references to awards or achievements related to BIGBANG.In June of last year, T.O.P officially announced on Instagram that he had left BIGBANG.When a fan asked, "Did you really leave BIGBANG?" he replied, "I left the group. I've already mentioned last year that I'm starting a new chapter in my life."Some fans have criticized T.O.P for publicly erasing traces of BIGBANG, questioning whether it is necessary given the popularity he gained through the group.Back in 2017, T.O.P was caught smoking marijuana while serving in the military as a conscripted police officer, resulting in a 10-month prison sentence, suspended for 2 years.Then, following his contract expiration with YG Entertainment in 2022, he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry.However, he has since reversed that decision and will return to the public eye, appearing in the upcoming Netflix series "Squid Game 2" as a retired K-pop star.(Credit= 'ttt' 'xxxibgdrgn' Instagram, YG Entertainment, Online Community)(SBS Star)