[SBS Star] Choi Yeo-jin Goes Public with 7-Year-Older Divorced Man & Declares Him the Love of Her Life

Actress Choi Yeo-jin revealed that she is currently in a relationship with a divorced man who is seven years older than her.On August 20 episode of SBS' television show "Four Men," Choi Yeo-jin joined as a guest.While chatting with the members of "Four Men," Choi Yeo-jin surprised them by telling them, "I think it's time for me to share this. I have a boyfriend. I wanted to share my dating news with you guys before anybody else because my boyfriend actually has been married before, just like you."She continued, "My mom wouldn't like that. I mean, even a perfect man comes along, she probably wouldn't be so happy. But his past is something that my mom will just have to deal with. It's my life, you know. My choice is more important than my mom's."When Kim Jun-ho asked if her boyfriend is a celebrity, Choi Yeo-jin clarified, "No, he is not a celebrity."She also noted, "There are pros and cons to making a relationship public. But I have a strong desire to continue with this relationship. That's why I decided to make it public today."In response, Tak Jae Hoon remarked, "It seems like you're trying to close the chapter on your dating life. Is he your final love?" To which Choi Yeo-jin responded with a shy nod.Lee Sang Min then expressed curiosity, asking, "Is he older or younger? I know he's not a celebrity, but can I still ask what kind of person he is?"Choi Yeo-jin explained, "He's seven years older than me and works in a sports-related field, focusing on seasonal sports and water activities."She continued, "We first connected through our shared interest in sports, and have been friends for a long time. At first, I didn't see him as a romantic option because he's not my usual type. He's actually the complete opposite of my type. He's even shorter than I am."With a smile, she added, "He's really the complete opposite of my usual type, but I found myself attracted to him. The more I got to know him, the more I realized what an amazing person he is. I consider him my 'Daddy-Long-Legs.'"(Credit= SBS Four Men)(SBS Star)