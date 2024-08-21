뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Choi Yeo-jin Goes Public with 7-Year-Older Divorced Man & Declares Him the Love of Her Life
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Choi Yeo-jin Goes Public with 7-Year-Older Divorced Man & Declares Him the Love of Her Life

Published 2024.08.21 15:09 View Count
[SBS Star] Choi Yeo-jin Goes Public with 7-Year-Older Divorced Man & Declares Him the Love of Her Life
Actress Choi Yeo-jin revealed that she is currently in a relationship with a divorced man who is seven years older than her.

On August 20 episode of SBS' television show "Four Men," Choi Yeo-jin joined as a guest. 

While chatting with the members of "Four Men," Choi Yeo-jin surprised them by telling them, "I think it's time for me to share this. I have a boyfriend. I wanted to share my dating news with you guys before anybody else because my boyfriend actually has been married before, just like you." 

She continued, "My mom wouldn't like that. I mean, even a perfect man comes along, she probably wouldn't be so happy. But his past is something that my mom will just have to deal with. It's my life, you know. My choice is more important than my mom's." 

When Kim Jun-ho asked if her boyfriend is a celebrity, Choi Yeo-jin clarified, "No, he is not a celebrity." 

She also noted, "There are pros and cons to making a relationship public. But I have a strong desire to continue with this relationship. That's why I decided to make it public today."

In response, Tak Jae Hoon remarked, "It seems like you're trying to close the chapter on your dating life. Is he your final love?" To which Choi Yeo-jin responded with a shy nod.
Choi Yeo-jin
Choi Yeo-jin
Lee Sang Min then expressed curiosity, asking, "Is he older or younger? I know he's not a celebrity, but can I still ask what kind of person he is?"

Choi Yeo-jin explained, "He's seven years older than me and works in a sports-related field, focusing on seasonal sports and water activities."

She continued, "We first connected through our shared interest in sports, and have been friends for a long time. At first, I didn't see him as a romantic option because he's not my usual type. He's actually the complete opposite of my type. He's even shorter than I am."

With a smile, she added, "He's really the complete opposite of my usual type, but I found myself attracted to him. The more I got to know him, the more I realized what an amazing person he is. I consider him my 'Daddy-Long-Legs.'"
Choi Yeo-jin
Choi Yeo-jin
(Credit= SBS Four Men) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지