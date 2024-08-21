[SBS Star] Honey J Recalls the Time Jay Park Told Her to Stop Being His Backup Dancer After 10 Years

이미지 확대하기

Dancer Honey J shared how disheartened she was when hip-hop artist Jay Park told her he did not want her as his backup dancer anymore after about a decade of working together.On August 20, Honey J guested on entertainer Song Eun-yi's YouTube show and had fun conversations.Honey J mentioned Jay Park in the video; she was a backup dancer on his stage for a long time."I recently participated in Jay Park's 'WATER BOMB' (annual water-themed music festival) stage as a backup dancer for the first time in three years.", she said.Honey J explained that it was because of something Jay Park told her after HolyBang, her dance crew, won the first season of Mnet's dance competition show 'Street Woman Fighter' (2021)."After the success of 'Street Woman Fighter', Jay Park told me with good intentions, 'You are now the main artist, so you shouldn't be dancing behind me anymore. I want you to increase your value.'.""That was a thoughtful gesture on his part, and I appreciated it. But I've been his backup dancer for almost ten years. I cried because it felt like I had suddenly lost my job.", Honey J remarked."I was very proud of the job I was doing. Although I was on stage as a backup dancer for an artist, I saw it as my stage and always gave it my all.""I was grateful to Jay Park, but I was sad and upset that I couldn't do something I loved so much anymore.", she explained."I hate to admit it, but I didn't catch his stage performances for the last three years because I was so discouraged.", confessed Honey J, much to Song Eun-yi's surprise.Honey J then recounted her recent return to Jay Park's stage as a backup dancer at the 'WATER BOMB' festival."Three years have passed since I went on a stage as a backup dancer, and I thought it was time to update my game. When I heard about 'WATER BOMB' and asked Jay Park if I could join him on his stage, he said yes.", she recalled."When performing in 'WATER BOMB', having a nice body shape is important. I lost a lot of weight after giving birth, but I still wasn't satisfied with my body. Anyway, I was able to update myself on the choreography in a couple of days and performed on the stage. Doing it again after a while was so much fun.", she recalled.(Credit= 'VIVO TV - 비보티비' YouTube, '__honey.j___' Instagram)(SBS Star)