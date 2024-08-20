뉴스
[SBS Star] "She Has a Beautiful Soul" Cho Jung Seok Shares Why He Loves GUMMY So Much
[SBS Star] "She Has a Beautiful Soul" Cho Jung Seok Shares Why He Loves GUMMY So Much

Actor Cho Jung Seok explained why he loves his wife, singer GUMMY, so much, saying she has a beautiful soul.

Recently, Cho Jung Seok joined singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show "Fairy Table." 
While the two stars spoke together, Jung Jae-hyung asked Cho Jung Seok about the first time he met GUMMY. 

Cho Jung Seok jokingly replied, "We met outside," which drew laughter, and then he continued, "Back when I was doing the musical 'Hedwig,' Young-ji of Bubble Sisters was playing the role of Yitzhak. It was Young-ji who introduced us." 

He then started giving details, saying, "One day, Young-ji called me and was like, 'Oppa, I'm with my friend, GUMMY right now. Buy us a drink!' At that time, I was having a serious conversation with my friends. But I really wanted to meet GUMMY. So I asked my friends, 'Young-ji and GUMMY want to join us, is that okay?' My friends replied, 'Yeah, of course! We're done talking anyway. Tell them to come.'"

He added, "I've been a fan of GUMMY since her debut. So I really wanted to tell her to come. That was the first time we met, and we eventually got in touch again after some time."
Jung Jae-hyung commented, "GUMMY may come off as tough, but she's like a teenager at heart. She has such a positive outlook on life as well, which made me think you two would get along really well." 

Cho Jung Seok nodded and said, "Yes, that's exactly right. She truly has a beautiful soul." 

Then Jung Jae-hyung asked, "You had your child during 'Hospital Playlist,' right?"

Smiling, Cho Jung Seok responded, "Yes, we had our child then, and she's 4 years old now."
 

(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, Amoeba Culture) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
