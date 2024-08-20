[SBS Star] "She Has a Beautiful Soul" Cho Jung Seok Shares Why He Loves GUMMY So Much

Recently, Cho Jung Seok joined singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show "Fairy Table."
Cho Jung Seok jokingly replied, "We met outside," which drew laughter, and then he continued, "Back when I was doing the musical 'Hedwig,' Young-ji of Bubble Sisters was playing the role of Yitzhak. It was Young-ji who introduced us."
He then started giving details, saying, "One day, Young-ji called me and was like, 'Oppa, I'm with my friend, GUMMY right now. Buy us a drink!' At that time, I was having a serious conversation with my friends. But I really wanted to meet GUMMY. So I asked my friends, 'Young-ji and GUMMY want to join us, is that okay?' My friends replied, 'Yeah, of course! We're done talking anyway. Tell them to come.'"
He added, "I've been a fan of GUMMY since her debut. So I really wanted to tell her to come. That was the first time we met, and we eventually got in touch again after some time."
Cho Jung Seok nodded and said, "Yes, that's exactly right. She truly has a beautiful soul."
Then Jung Jae-hyung asked, "You had your child during 'Hospital Playlist,' right?"
Smiling, Cho Jung Seok responded, "Yes, we had our child then, and she's 4 years old now."
(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, Amoeba Culture)
