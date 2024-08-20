[SBS Star] "He Hasn't Changed" Model-Turned-Actor Jung Eu-gene Recalls Byeon Woo-seok's Modeling Days

Jung Eu-gene guested on the August 16 episode of TV personality Baik Ji Yeon's YouTube show.
In their conversation, Jung Eu-gene revealed she received a casting offer at 15 and started her modeling career; she also said modeling careers often end very early: in a person's mid-twenties.
She then revealed that after retiring from the runway, models often transition into different fields, such as stage management or teaching modeling.
Jung Eu-gene responded, "When I was a model, my agency was YG KPLUS. Nam Joo Hyuk, Jang Ki-yong, and Byeon Woo-seok are the now-actors who were once my colleagues there."
When the host asked Jung Eu-gene if she and Byeon Woo-seok worked as models during the same period, the actress replied, "Not exactly, but he was my hoobae. We now contact each other from time to time. I'm happy that he achieved a huge success."
When the host suggested that Byeon Woo-seok may have felt envious when she started acting before him, Jung Eu-gene said his response to her debut touched her deeply.
"When I made my acting debut, I heard that he told our mutual acquaintances, 'I'm thrilled to see a hard-working person like her succeed.'. I was so thankful when I heard that.", she commented.
Remembering what Byeon Woo-seok was like in the past, Jung Eu-gene said, "He was playful and bright. And it seems like he hasn't changed."
(Credit= '지금백지연' YouTube)
(SBS Star)