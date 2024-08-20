[SBS Star] BTS JIN Secretly Pays for the "Relax and Rest" Team Dinner After Filming

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS proved himself to be "worldwide handsome" both inside and out by secretly picking up the tab for the entire team after filming "Relax and Rest."Recently, JIN appeared as a guest on MBC's television show "Relax and Rest," which was his first television show appearance following his military discharge in June.The show's director, Kim Myung-jin, had an interview with media outlet Sports Seoul on August 19 about his show, and he could not stop going on about his experience filming with JIN.The director said, "Despite his busy schedule, JIN voluntarily joined our team dinner after filming. He even paid for the meal without anyone knowing—we only found out when we tried to settle the bill ourselves."He continued, "JIN's been juggling commercial shoots and various show appearances, so on the day of filming, he showed up after only 2 to 3 hours of sleep. He mentioned that he has so much he wants to share with his fans, so he's been working non-stop without taking a break. Even though he was tired, he did an amazing job without showing any signs of fatigue."He added, "Given JIN's status as a global star, I initially felt some pressure. But he turned out to be incredibly down-to-earth with a great personality. Our show is set on a deserted island with minimal production to keep things authentic, which leads to a lot of unpredictable situations. JIN gave his all without a single complaint.""Even when it rained heavily during filming, he didn't hesitate to get soaked and stayed fully committed. Watching him, I couldn't help but think he's truly an admirable person," he concluded.(Credit= MBC Relax and Rest)(SBS Star)