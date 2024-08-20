[SBS Star] Ji Ye-eun Shares Whether Her Ex-Boyfriends Contacted Her After She Gained Fame

이미지 확대하기

Actress Ji Ye-eun revealed if any of her ex-boyfriends reached out after she gained fame.On August 17, Ji Ye-eun guested on K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member DAESUNG's YouTube show "Zip Daesung."After greeting each other, DAESUNG said, "It's hard to find someone as pure as you these days, whether they're a man or a woman," adding, "I noticed an interesting thing about people like you. You guys don't tend to go out much."In response, Ji Ye-eun agreed and said, "Yeah, you're right. I don't go out much. I stay at home a lot."DAESUNG took the opportunity to ask, "But you do have some dating experience, right?"Ji Ye-eun responded, "Do I come across as someone who's been single their whole life?" to which DAESUNG playfully responded, "Yeah, kind of. A shining solo?"When the production team asked, "Have your exes reached out after you became famous?" Ji Ye-eun candidly replied, "No, they haven't. None of them reached out after I became famous."She then looked at the camera and added with a laugh, "Don't contact me, okay?" which got everyone laughing.DAESUNG commented, "So, you're open to being in a relationship now?" and asked, "What's your current mindset about dating? Is it more like, 'Please, someone come,' or…?"With a shy smile, Ji Ye-eun replied, "I'm definitely open to dating, but no one seems to be approaching me."DAESUNG then asked, "What kind of person would you like to meet?" Ji Ye-eun responded, "I don't really have a specific type, as long as we connect well."DAESUNG joked, "Even if they're a troublemaker?" Ji Ye-eun laughed and said, "Why are you being so extreme?"(Credit= '집대성' YouTube)(SBS Star)