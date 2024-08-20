뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Ji Ye-eun Shares Whether Her Ex-Boyfriends Contacted Her After She Gained Fame
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Ji Ye-eun Shares Whether Her Ex-Boyfriends Contacted Her After She Gained Fame

Published 2024.08.20 14:59 View Count
[SBS Star] Ji Ye-eun Shares Whether Her Ex-Boyfriends Contacted Her After She Gained Fame
Actress Ji Ye-eun revealed if any of her ex-boyfriends reached out after she gained fame. 

On August 17, Ji Ye-eun guested on K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member DAESUNG's YouTube show "Zip Daesung." 

After greeting each other, DAESUNG said, "It's hard to find someone as pure as you these days, whether they're a man or a woman," adding, "I noticed an interesting thing about people like you. You guys don't tend to go out much." 

In response, Ji Ye-eun agreed and said, "Yeah, you're right. I don't go out much. I stay at home a lot." 

DAESUNG took the opportunity to ask, "But you do have some dating experience, right?"

Ji Ye-eun responded, "Do I come across as someone who's been single their whole life?" to which DAESUNG playfully responded, "Yeah, kind of. A shining solo?" 
Zip Daesung
Zip Daesung
When the production team asked, "Have your exes reached out after you became famous?" Ji Ye-eun candidly replied, "No, they haven't. None of them reached out after I became famous."

She then looked at the camera and added with a laugh, "Don't contact me, okay?" which got everyone laughing.

DAESUNG commented, "So, you're open to being in a relationship now?" and asked, "What's your current mindset about dating? Is it more like, 'Please, someone come,' or…?" 

With a shy smile, Ji Ye-eun replied, "I'm definitely open to dating, but no one seems to be approaching me."

DAESUNG then asked, "What kind of person would you like to meet?" Ji Ye-eun responded, "I don't really have a specific type, as long as we connect well."

DAESUNG joked, "Even if they're a troublemaker?" Ji Ye-eun laughed and said, "Why are you being so extreme?" 
 

(Credit= '집대성' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지