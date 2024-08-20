[SBS Star] Kwak Si-yang Recounts the Moment He Had an Instant Crush on Girlfriend Lim Hyeon-joo

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kwak Si-yang recalled the moment he had a crush on his girlfriend, 'Heart Signal 2' star Lim Hyeon-joo.Actors Park Sung Woong and Kwak Si-yang guested on the August 19 episode of the YouTube show 'Zzan Bro'.During their conversation, Kwak Si-yang asked the host, comedian Shin Dong-yeob, about child education."How do you handle it when your child speaks disrespectfully to you or your spouse?", Kwak Si-yang inquired.Shin Dong-yeob wondered why Kwak Si-yang was asking that and playfully asked if he had secretly become a parent."No, I'm just curious! I often daydream about having a family.", the actor replied and resumed, "I always wanted to build a fun, happy family. I want to be like friends with my future wife. I want someone who answers 'What?' when I address her with 'hey'."Meanwhile, Kwak Si-yang has been dating Lim Hyeon-joo, who appeared on Channel A's reality dating show 'Heart Signal 2' in 2018; the couple made their relationship public in September last year.After sharing that Lim Hyeon-joo calls him 'oppa', Kwak Si-yang recounted the moment he had a crush on her."I have a friend named Im Seong Jae, an actor. I went to his house one day, and my now-girlfriend walked in. She had a badminton racket slung over her shoulder, was wearing a stretched-out training suit, and had a spring in her step.", Kwak Si-yang fondly remembered."She looked super adorable, and I was instantly captivated. I tend to get more attracted to natural looks rather than perfectly set, dressed-up looks.", the actor added.After listening to how Kwak Si-yang fell for Lim Hyeon-joo, Shin Dong-yeob jokingly asked, "When you guys started dating, did you ask her to change when she came all dressed up?"The co-host, comedian Jeong Ho Chul, added, "He might have asked her to bring back the badminton racket.", making Kwak Si-yang laugh out loud.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'im_hyeonzzu' Instagram)(SBS Star)