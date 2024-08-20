[SBS Star] Kwak Si-yang Recounts the Moment He Had an Instant Crush on Girlfriend Lim Hyeon-joo

Actors Park Sung Woong and Kwak Si-yang guested on the August 19 episode of the YouTube show 'Zzan Bro'.
During their conversation, Kwak Si-yang asked the host, comedian Shin Dong-yeob, about child education.
"How do you handle it when your child speaks disrespectfully to you or your spouse?", Kwak Si-yang inquired.
Shin Dong-yeob wondered why Kwak Si-yang was asking that and playfully asked if he had secretly become a parent.
"No, I'm just curious! I often daydream about having a family.", the actor replied and resumed, "I always wanted to build a fun, happy family. I want to be like friends with my future wife. I want someone who answers 'What?' when I address her with 'hey'."
After sharing that Lim Hyeon-joo calls him 'oppa', Kwak Si-yang recounted the moment he had a crush on her.
"I have a friend named Im Seong Jae, an actor. I went to his house one day, and my now-girlfriend walked in. She had a badminton racket slung over her shoulder, was wearing a stretched-out training suit, and had a spring in her step.", Kwak Si-yang fondly remembered.
"She looked super adorable, and I was instantly captivated. I tend to get more attracted to natural looks rather than perfectly set, dressed-up looks.", the actor added.
The co-host, comedian Jeong Ho Chul, added, "He might have asked her to bring back the badminton racket.", making Kwak Si-yang laugh out loud.
(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'im_hyeonzzu' Instagram)
(SBS Star)