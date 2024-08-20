[SBS Star] "That's So Romantic ♥" Jung Hae In & Jung So Min Spotted Flirting on Air

On August 17 episode of tvN's television show "Amazing Saturday," Jung Hae In and Jung So Min made a guest appearance.
As a reward for winning the first round of the dictation game, the prize was a bowl of cold soybean soup.
Jung So Min, who is a huge fan of cold soybean noodle soup, said, "In the summer, I pretty much eat cold soybean noodle soup for all three meals. That's how much I like it. Can't I just taste the soybean broth?" showing her passionate fondness for the dish.
To this, Jung Hae In replied in a sweet voice, "I'll make sure you get to eat it," creating a romantic atmosphere.
The members of "Amazing Saturday" cheered, saying, "Wow, it's like we just watched a whole drama storyline unfold."
Entertainer Park Na-rae, who has frequently mentioned being a fan of Jung Hae In, was especially more visibly charmed by him.
(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday)
(SBS Star)