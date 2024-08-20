[SBS Star] "That's So Romantic ♥" Jung Hae In & Jung So Min Spotted Flirting on Air

이미지 확대하기

Actor Jung Hae In and actress Jung So Min were spotted flirting on air.On August 17 episode of tvN's television show "Amazing Saturday," Jung Hae In and Jung So Min made a guest appearance.As a reward for winning the first round of the dictation game, the prize was a bowl of cold soybean soup.Jung So Min, who is a huge fan of cold soybean noodle soup, said, "In the summer, I pretty much eat cold soybean noodle soup for all three meals. That's how much I like it. Can't I just taste the soybean broth?" showing her passionate fondness for the dish.When K-pop girl group OH MY GIRL's "Summer Comes" was picked for the dictation game, Jung So Min turned to Jung Hae In and said, "Oppa, I really want some cold soybean noodle soup," with pleading eyes.To this, Jung Hae In replied in a sweet voice, "I'll make sure you get to eat it," creating a romantic atmosphere.As promised, Jung Hae In put in great effort to get the correct answer and managed to nail it on his first try, fulfilling his promise to Jung So Min.The members of "Amazing Saturday" cheered, saying, "Wow, it's like we just watched a whole drama storyline unfold."Entertainer Park Na-rae, who has frequently mentioned being a fan of Jung Hae In, was especially more visibly charmed by him.Their interaction on "Amazing Saturday" heightened anticipation for their on-screen dynamic in their romantic comedy series "Love Next Door," that just began airing.(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday)(SBS Star)