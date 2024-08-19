[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Shares the Real Reason Why He Left SM Entertainment

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

ONEW of K-pop boy group SHINee shared the real reason why he left his former agency, SM Entertainment.On August 16 episode of KBS' music talk show "The Seasons," ONEW made a guest appearance.During the show, ONEW admitted, "I've always felt a bit pressured about performing in front of an audience and sharing my songs with them."He went on to say, "But I've changed my perspective. Now, I want to meet more people, share my voice, and hopefully make a positive impact, even if it's just a small one. I'm not perfect, but I'm here, singing with the determination to give it my all."Recently, ONEW left SM Entertainment, where he had been for 17 years, and signed a contract with the newly established agency, Griffin Entertainment, beginning his solo career.When asked about this, ONEW explained, "Honestly, being with such a great company for so long made me feel a bit too comfortable. So I thought, why not challenge myself and see what more I can do?"He continued, "It's only been 3 or 4 months since I left, and while I'm doing my solo activities on my own, SHINee is still together as a group. It's not about leaving—it's about balancing both. It's like moving out, but still staying connected."With a smile, he added, "I've been trying a lot of things I hadn't done before. Lately, what I've enjoyed the most is working on A&R tasks; it's been really fun."Born on December 14, 1989, ONEW debuted as the main vocalist of SHINee in May 2008 under SM Entertainment, after training with the company for about two years.(Credit= KBS The Seasons)(SBS Star)