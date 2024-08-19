뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Shares the Real Reason Why He Left SM Entertainment
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Shares the Real Reason Why He Left SM Entertainment

Published 2024.08.19 18:34 View Count
[SBS Star] SHINee ONEW Shares the Real Reason Why He Left SM Entertainment
ONEW of K-pop boy group SHINee shared the real reason why he left his former agency, SM Entertainment. 

On August 16 episode of KBS' music talk show "The Seasons," ONEW made a guest appearance. 

During the show, ONEW admitted, "I've always felt a bit pressured about performing in front of an audience and sharing my songs with them."

He went on to say, "But I've changed my perspective. Now, I want to meet more people, share my voice, and hopefully make a positive impact, even if it's just a small one. I'm not perfect, but I'm here, singing with the determination to give it my all."
ONEW
ONEW
Recently, ONEW left SM Entertainment, where he had been for 17 years, and signed a contract with the newly established agency, Griffin Entertainment, beginning his solo career.

When asked about this, ONEW explained, "Honestly, being with such a great company for so long made me feel a bit too comfortable. So I thought, why not challenge myself and see what more I can do?" 

He continued, "It's only been 3 or 4 months since I left, and while I'm doing my solo activities on my own, SHINee is still together as a group. It's not about leaving—it's about balancing both. It's like moving out, but still staying connected."

With a smile, he added, "I've been trying a lot of things I hadn't done before. Lately, what I've enjoyed the most is working on A&R tasks; it's been really fun."
ONEW
ONEW
Born on December 14, 1989, ONEW debuted as the main vocalist of SHINee in May 2008 under SM Entertainment, after training with the company for about two years.

(Credit= KBS The Seasons) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지