[SBS Star] "They're Like Family" Kim Seon Ho Reveals His Ongoing Bond with the Cast of the Show He Left

Kim Seon Ho says he has been staying close to the '2 Days & 1 Night' cast members even though he left the show.On August 19, Kim Seon Ho had an interview with a news outlet about his new project, Disney+'s series 'The Tyrant', at a coffee place in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul.Kim Seon Ho revealed in the interview that his bond with the members of '2 Days & 1 Night' is still strong.In December 2019, Kim Seon Ho became a new member of KBS' television show '2 Days & 1 Night' for its fourth season.Kim Seon Ho received a lot of love on the show with his 'entertainment show newbie' character; he also showed friendly chemistry with other cast members: singer Kim Jong-min, actor Yeon Jung Hoon, entertainer Moon Se Yoon, hip-hop artist DIN DIN, and RAVI, formerly of K-pop boy group VIXX.However, Kim Seon Ho departed from '2 Days & 1 Night' in November 2021."I still have a strong bond with the members.", Kim Seon Ho said, "What's interesting about being a regular on an entertainment show is that the bond among cast members grows incredibly strong over time, creating a sense of family."Kim Seon Ho mentioned his recent guest appearance on SBS' television show 'Eating Brothers', saying that his decision to appear on it was mainly because of Moon Se Yoon, one of the show's regular cast members."Honestly, I probably wouldn't have guested on the show if it wasn't for Moon Se Yoon. It was such a delightful experience. It didn't feel like work; it felt as if I went on a trip. I felt so at ease as Moon Se Yoon was there, and we had such a fun time.", the actor commented.For countless fans eagerly awaiting his return to entertainment shows, Kim Seon Ho said, "I always enjoy being on entertainment shows whenever I get an offer.""Unfortunately, I don't have time for it right now as many of the projects I've done shooting are yet to be released; on top of that, several upcoming projects are also on my plate. I would love to participate in other shows with nice people when my schedule allows.", he remarked.About a song he recently released, a song dedicated to his fans, the actor expressed, "I decided to release it after a lot of deliberation. I wanted to convey how much I'm grateful for their love. I thought fans might know how I feel about them if I put enough effort.""I'm here today thanks to my fans' love and enthusiasm. Please mention that I love them in the article.", Kim Seon Ho added and flashed a smile.(Credit= Disney Plus Korea, KBS 2 Days & 1 Night, 'seonho__kim' Instagram)(SBS Star)