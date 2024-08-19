뉴스
[SBS Star] Min Kyung Hoon Shares What Made Him Fall in Love with Former 'Knowing Bros' PD Fiancee
[SBS Star] Min Kyung Hoon Shares What Made Him Fall in Love with Former 'Knowing Bros' PD Fiancee

Published 2024.08.19 17:31 Updated 2024.08.19 17:32
[SBS Star] Min Kyung Hoon Shares What Made Him Fall in Love with Former 'Knowing Bros' PD Fiancee
Min Kyung Hoon of the rock band BUZZ recently opened up about what made him fall in love with his fiancée.

Last month, Min Kyung Hoon garnered significant public attention when he announced that he would be getting married this November. 

The news drew even more interest when it was revealed that he met his bride-to-be while they were working together.

It turns out his fiancée is a former producer of JTBC's popular show "Knowing Bros," on which Min Kyung Hoon has been a cast member since the second episode in December 2015.

Min Kyung Hoon shared on a recent episode of "Knowing Bros" that the couple bonded over their shared love of camping.
Min Kyunng Hoon
Min Kyunng Hoon
On the August 17 episode, Min Kyung Hoon revealed more about his upcoming marriage, saying he was marrying someone who perfectly matched his type.

Curious, Seo Jang-hoon asked if his fiancée was indeed his type. Without hesitation, Min Kyung Hoon replied, "Yes, she's exactly my type."

When HeeChul followed up by asking what specifically made her his type, Min Kyung Hoon shyly responded, "It's her personality. She has a personality that really aligns with what I like."

Seo Jang-hoon then playfully suggested, "Hey, you should have mentioned her beauty first, then talked about her personality."

Realizing the humorous oversight, Min Kyung Hoon quickly added, "Oh! Well, I was going to say that next. She's beautiful."

He then jokingly asked the production team to edit his response to make it seem like he mentioned her beauty first, prompting laughter from everyone on set.
Min Kyunng Hoon
Min Kyunng Hoon
(Credit= JTBC Knowing Brothers) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
