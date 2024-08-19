[SBS Star] BAMBAM Reflects on Receiving Comments like "Remove That Fxxking Southeast Asian from GOT7"

이미지 확대하기

BAMBAM, the Thai member of K-pop boy group GOT7, opened up about the racism he faced in Korea during the early days of his debut.On August 17, BAMBAM appeared as a guest on dancer Lia Kim's YouTube show "Leality Show."During BAMBAM and Lia Kim's conversation, they covered a range of topics, including BAMBAM's experiences during the early days of his debut.When asked if it was tough because he was not from Korea, BAMBAM responded, "Actually, everything was good during my trainee days."He explained, "Back then, I lived in the dorm with all my roommates being non-Koreans. A few GOT7 members were living with me as well, and we got along well. The company staff treated me very well, and I consistently received excellent monthly evaluation results."BAMBAM then explained that it was after his debut as a member of GOT7 things got difficult for him.He mentioned that he received a great number of racist comments just because he was Thai.The K-pop star said, "I debuted with a lot of confidence, but things didn't turn out as I had hoped. Facing all that criticism was really tough for me. I was younger back then, and my skin wasn't as light as it is now. I got a lot of negative comments about my face and my voice," bitterly smiling.He continued, "People said things like, 'If he wasn't in the group, it would have been more complete,' and 'Remove that fxxxing useless Southeast Asian guy from the group.' Comments like these really hurt me."BAMBAM concluded, "I did feel sad back then, but at the same time, I tried to use it as motivation to work harder," reflecting on the past 10 years in the K-pop industry.(Credit= '1MILLION Dance Studio' YouTube, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)