뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BAMBAM Reflects on Receiving Comments like "Remove That Fxxking Southeast Asian from GOT7"
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] BAMBAM Reflects on Receiving Comments like "Remove That Fxxking Southeast Asian from GOT7"

Published 2024.08.19 14:56 View Count
[SBS Star] BAMBAM Reflects on Receiving Comments like "Remove That Fxxking Southeast Asian from GOT7"
BAMBAM, the Thai member of K-pop boy group GOT7, opened up about the racism he faced in Korea during the early days of his debut.

On August 17, BAMBAM appeared as a guest on dancer Lia Kim's YouTube show "Leality Show." 

During BAMBAM and Lia Kim's conversation, they covered a range of topics, including BAMBAM's experiences during the early days of his debut.

When asked if it was tough because he was not from Korea, BAMBAM responded, "Actually, everything was good during my trainee days." 

He explained, "Back then, I lived in the dorm with all my roommates being non-Koreans. A few GOT7 members were living with me as well, and we got along well. The company staff treated me very well, and I consistently received excellent monthly evaluation results."
BAMBAM
BAMBAM
BAMBAM then explained that it was after his debut as a member of GOT7 things got difficult for him. 

He mentioned that he received a great number of racist comments just because he was Thai. 

The K-pop star said, "I debuted with a lot of confidence, but things didn't turn out as I had hoped. Facing all that criticism was really tough for me. I was younger back then, and my skin wasn't as light as it is now. I got a lot of negative comments about my face and my voice," bitterly smiling. 

He continued, "People said things like, 'If he wasn't in the group, it would have been more complete,' and 'Remove that fxxxing useless Southeast Asian guy from the group.' Comments like these really hurt me."

BAMBAM concluded, "I did feel sad back then, but at the same time, I tried to use it as motivation to work harder," reflecting on the past 10 years in the K-pop industry. 
 

(Credit= '1MILLION Dance Studio' YouTube, JYP Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지