[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Reveals His Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis After Keeping It a Secret for a Year
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Reveals His Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis After Keeping It a Secret for a Year

Published 2024.08.19 15:17
[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Reveals His Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis After Keeping It a Secret for a Year
Actor Jang Keun Suk revealed that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer a year ago.

On August 16, Jang Keun Suk posted a new video titled 'Hi, it's Jang Keun Suk. I have a confession to make..' on his YouTube channel.

The video began with the actor saying, "It's been over two weeks since I underwent surgery. I still can't open my mouth now."

Jang Keun Suk then shared the surprising news that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer a year ago.
Jang Keun Suk
The actor said he was hesitant about publicly sharing the news because it might worry many people.

In the video, he asked, "Would this news surprise people?"; "I suppose so, as you've been hiding it so well.", a person behind the camera replied.

"For over eight days, I was so scared I couldn't exercise. I couldn't do anything.", Jang Keun Suk added.
Jang Keun Suk
Jang Keun Suk noted that the surgery went well and shared, "It's been two weeks after the surgery. Today, I received a check-up, and the doctor said that my progress is excellent."

"I'm thankful to finally talk about it now, even though it's a little late.", he said.

"As I regained my health, I'm embarking on a trip.", the actor announced, teasing his upcoming YouTube video showcasing his trip to Jeju Island.
Jang Keun Suk
In the comment section was a sea of supportive comments from online users, such as, "Jang Keun Suk seems to have gotten over the big obstacle very well, much like his usual self. I'm relieved.", "I'm rooting for you.", "I mean, he was thoughtful enough to choose the right time to share the news with those who care about him when he's the one who's suffering. It's heartwarming."

Meanwhile, Jang Keun Suk has been running a YouTube channel called 'I'm Jang Keun Suk'.

The actor recently appeared in Netflix's survival show 'The Influencer', where 77 Korean influencers compete in a series of challenges to win the title of the ultimate influencer.
Jang Keun Suk

(Credit= '나는 장근석' YouTube, '_asia_prince_jks' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
