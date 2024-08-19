[SBS Star] Jang Keun Suk Reveals His Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis After Keeping It a Secret for a Year

On August 16, Jang Keun Suk posted a new video titled 'Hi, it's Jang Keun Suk. I have a confession to make..' on his YouTube channel.
The video began with the actor saying, "It's been over two weeks since I underwent surgery. I still can't open my mouth now."
Jang Keun Suk then shared the surprising news that he was diagnosed with thyroid cancer a year ago.
In the video, he asked, "Would this news surprise people?"; "I suppose so, as you've been hiding it so well.", a person behind the camera replied.
"For over eight days, I was so scared I couldn't exercise. I couldn't do anything.", Jang Keun Suk added.
"I'm thankful to finally talk about it now, even though it's a little late.", he said.
"As I regained my health, I'm embarking on a trip.", the actor announced, teasing his upcoming YouTube video showcasing his trip to Jeju Island.
Meanwhile, Jang Keun Suk has been running a YouTube channel called 'I'm Jang Keun Suk'.
The actor recently appeared in Netflix's survival show 'The Influencer', where 77 Korean influencers compete in a series of challenges to win the title of the ultimate influencer.
(Credit= '나는 장근석' YouTube, '_asia_prince_jks' Instagram)
(SBS Star)