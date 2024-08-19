뉴스
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation Taeyeon Reveals She Stayed Despite Wanting to Leave Due to Her Contract
Published 2024.08.19 12:11 View Count
Taeyeon of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation shared the secret to the group's long-lasting bond. 

On August 18, a new video was posted on the popular YouTube channel "MMTG." 

The video showed entertainer Jaejae, dancer Gabee, and YouTuber Seungheon meeting Taeyeon as they worked on forming a project group.
Taeyeon
The trio received vocal training from Taeyeon and then sat down for a chat.

During their conversation, Gabee asked Taeyeon, "Do you think we might have conflicts?" She added, "Some people are worried that we might have a lot of disagreements."

Jaejae also expressed her concern, saying, "People are saying we might fight over who gets to be the 'center' of the group."

In response, Taeyeon advised, "Sometimes, you have to go through ups and downs to become closer. Just fight."
Taeyeon
Gabee then asked, "Does Girls' Generation have a way to resolve conflicts when you fight?"

Chuckling, Taeyeon responded honestly, "We just meet up and talk things out directly."

Taeyeon emphasized, "You have to talk and share your feelings; it's really important. As long as you're always honest and willing to admit things, that's all you need."

When Jaejae asked, "But what if you desperately want to run away? What do you do when you feel like running away?" Taeyeon humorously replied, "Well, since we're under contract, I just did my best to tough it out," making everyone laugh.
 

(Credit= 'MMTG - 문명특급' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
