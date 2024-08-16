뉴스
[SBS Star] BTS JIMIN's Father Faces Backlash for Allegedly Profiting Off His Son's Fame
Published 2024.08.16 18:08 View Count
JIMIN of K-pop boy group BTS' father, Mr. Park, is drawing criticism for allegedly using his son's fame to generate personal income.

Back on August 11, JIMIN's father had planned a fan meeting in Takasaki, Japan, but it was canceled. 

This event was meant to mark the opening of a Japanese branch of the cafe Mr. Park operates.

In the cancellation notice, the organizers stated, "We expected a great number of fans to come to our event, since it is Mr. Park's first time holding such an event in Japan. However, Mr. Park was unable to travel to Japan due to personal reasons. We are sorry to inform you that the event has unfortunately been canceled." 
JIMIN
Mr. Park runs a cafe in Busan, which attracts many fans due to JIMIN's global popularity.

The cafe also sells various merchandise, including T-shirts, tumblers, hats, hand creams, and more, mostly in BTS' signature color, purple. 

Products that symbolize JIMIN's birth year, 1995, are also available. 

These merchandise items are priced between 20,000 and 75,000 won, with a gold necklace costing as much as 320,000 won.
JIMIN
Given JIMIN's immense popularity across the globe, Mr. Park is also reported to have gained a celebrity-like status.

Visitor reviews reveal that long lines of fans waiting for Mr. Park’s autograph are common, with extensive lines frequently forming.

The current controversy mainly revolves around the merchandise featuring Mr. Park's autograph and the canceled fan meeting in Japan; it has also been noted that Mr. Park was planning to sell "PAPA" autographed T-shirts at the canceled event. 

Some argue that Mr. Park is taking advantage of BTS and JIMIN's fame for personal gain.

There are concerns that the all the past "fan" events held at Mr. Park's cafe might be harming JIMIN's image as well. 
JIMIN
(Credit= HYBE Labels, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지